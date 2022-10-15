Politics | Uutissuomalainen: There is a dispute in the government regarding the financial reform of vocational education

Newspaper reports say that the Greens and the center view the reform critically.

News Finn according to information, a dispute has arisen within the government regarding the financial reform of vocational education. The story says that the Sdp and the left are in favor of the reform, and the Rkp is cautiously positive about it. Instead, there has been criticism in the center and in the greens.

In the reform, among other things, education organizers would receive separate money for education aimed at young people and working-age people. In addition, the financing model is going to be changed.

According to information from Uutissuomalainen, the greens and the center are troubled by, for example, a schedule that is perceived to be too fast.

Opposition party coalition has resisted proposed changes to the financial system. Similar to Uutissuomalainen’s sources, the representatives of the coalition have feared that the reform will weaken the status of adult students.

Minister of Education Lee Andersson (left) says in the story that the presentation is based on the guidelines of the education policy report.