Saturday, October 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Politics | Uutissuomalainen: There is a dispute in the government regarding the financial reform of vocational education

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in World Europe
0

Newspaper reports say that the Greens and the center view the reform critically.

News Finn according to information, a dispute has arisen within the government regarding the financial reform of vocational education. The story says that the Sdp and the left are in favor of the reform, and the Rkp is cautiously positive about it. Instead, there has been criticism in the center and in the greens.

In the reform, among other things, education organizers would receive separate money for education aimed at young people and working-age people. In addition, the financing model is going to be changed.

According to information from Uutissuomalainen, the greens and the center are troubled by, for example, a schedule that is perceived to be too fast.

Opposition party coalition has resisted proposed changes to the financial system. Similar to Uutissuomalainen’s sources, the representatives of the coalition have feared that the reform will weaken the status of adult students.

See also  Hungary | Hungarian elections distorted by lack of open debate and fairness, says OSCE election observation report

Minister of Education Lee Andersson (left) says in the story that the presentation is based on the guidelines of the education policy report.

#Politics #Uutissuomalainen #dispute #government #financial #reform #vocational #education

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Brightest light ever observed fascinates astronomers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.