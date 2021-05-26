Change is making noise everywhere. After taking his fight to the highest judicial court of the country and being the standard bearer of face-to-face education, the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez LarretaHe decided to give the students in his district a kind of early vacation. They will be, in total, nine days without classes. Not even virtual. What happened in between?

Clarion reconstructed, based on different sources in the City, the Arguments for a decision that could bring costs to Larreta. For now, he left the bow free for his political rivals to try to capitalize on the stand.

One, obviously, was the governor Axel Kicillof, who accused the head of government of not taking care of education, despite the fact that he himself Buenos Aires schools have been empty for more than a month. To all this: how many of those kids will be receiving education via zoom? Will it be systematic and good?

The other rival, also predictable, was the unionist Eduardo Lopez. He is one of the toughest representatives of Buenos Aires teachers and after continuously driving stops -with or without a pandemic-, now that Larreta closed the schools, he said they want to work.

The political and union debate

In the City they assure that precisely to give debate in favor of the presence, now they could not resign themselves to teaching by zoom. “If we give in to virtuality, How do we get teachers to return to face-to-face classes afterwards?“, assured a high source of the Buenosairean Government.

The internal debate prior to the decision was strong. TO Clarion it is known to him that, until hours before the announcement, the minister Soledad Acuña defended that at least the primary would continue with the presence. Lost.

“We have been saying that presence is essential. And since it is only three days, the school calendar still allows you to make up those days in December. It was preferable that and not have them virtually“, insisted the CABA source.

– And why not a mixed system, as many schools already have?, he consulted this newspaper.

– Only secondary schools have a bimodal proposal. Primary not many. 70% are full-time and have yes or yes to all the boys every day, he justified.

Roberto Baradel (Province) and Eduardo López (City), in a meeting of teachers’ union members before the pandemic.

To try to lessen the controversy, the Buenos Aires government I send an email to thousands of porteños. It went like this:

“Hello, we want to tell you that since the holiday of Monday May 24 was restored and next week it will only have three business days, we are going to run the school calendar so that on Wednesday 26, Thursday 27 and Friday 28, the boys and the girls do not have classes and we can continue taking care of each other. These three business days will be recovered in person in December“.

A cost issue?

Clarion He consulted with another source in the City, why these virtual days were not kept, and at the end of the year there were three face-to-face days. “There you have quilombo with the guilds. They are going to tell you that they already worked. And if you get them to go you have to pay them double. And the City, with the cuts and the pandemic, is taking care of expenses, “the official replied.

A third leader joined in: “There are only three business days, the calendar has flexibility to adapt and the virtual option is not the best. Not everyone can, not everyone is useful. Being able to have three days of face-to-face versus virtual learning seems better to us. If it had been a longer period, we would not have suspended it. “

A Buenos Aires school in April, when the City held face-to-face classes. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

“Besides,” he continued, “if virtuality was armed for those three days, it was a drawer that the unions were going to sit on that and would try not to return to presence again“And he closed his message via WhatsApp:” 1. School is the last thing to close. 2 The virtual does not replace the face-to-face. 3. Every day counts, that’s why the days are made up. WE COMPLY WITH EVERYTHING “.

– What if the Government now decides to extend the virtuality after the 31st?, asked this newspaper.

– I always heard that the intention was to return to the presence.

Is it so?.

