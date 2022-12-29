Politics | Timo Soini finally explained why he does not run for the parliamentary elections

The former foreign minister criticizes the political atmosphere.

Basic Finns former chairman Timo Soini says that he will not run for office in next spring’s parliamentary elections because of the political climate. Soini told his reasons on his blog.

“The political atmosphere has slipped into such an environment that I don’t want to be a candidate in the parliamentary elections. I know myself. I am from Vennamo and a Catholic”, Soini writes.

“You can’t step into the same stream twice.”

Former Foreign Minister Soini already announced his decision not to run for office before Christmas. Then he wrote in his blog that he would explain his reasons later.

Back in October, Soini said in an interview with Maaseudu Tulevaisuu that he was considering a return to politics and a candidacy from the lists of the Christian Democrats or the center.