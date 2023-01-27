responses with videoThe cabinet wants to do ‘everything’ to narrow the perceived gap between the countryside and the (Rand) city, says nitrogen minister Christianne van der Wal. With this she responds to the research of this newspaper and agricultural weekly New harvest which shows that a majority of the Dutch experience this emotional distance.



Chris Van Mersbergen



27 Jan. 2023

The survey among about 2000 citizens and farmers showed that almost 60 percent of the Dutch and more than 85 percent of the farmers say they feel a gap between the city and the countryside. Similar percentages are also achieved in the perceived gap between the Randstad and the rest of the country. The results also show that farmers in particular have no confidence at all in national politics. A vast majority of farmers and citizens think that politicians should listen more closely to the concerns of the countryside.

Van der Wal (VVD) says he understands the farmers’ concerns. “We put a lot on their plate and ask a lot of the sector.” The minister, who herself lives outside the Randstad, hears skepticism in her environment about, for example, the nitrogen plans in The Hague. “I notice and feel that people have the idea: they can think of it there, but it doesn’t work that way in practice.” See also New security policy: Habeck and Baerbock bring in the harvest in the USA



Quote

I notice and feel that people have the idea: they can think of it there, but it doesn’t work that way in practice Christianne van der Wal, nitrogen minister

The plans are necessary, says Van der Wal. According to her, the nitrogen crisis must be tackled, because it is at the expense of the housing market and the Dutch competitive position, among other things. She does emphasize the importance of a liveable countryside. “The association life, doing it together, that there is a supermarket and a bus stop: that is so important.”

Kaag: getting results

Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag (D66) also spoke out about the investigation. As far as she is concerned, rural mistrust of politics can only be overcome by ‘getting results’ for people. “By bringing about change. Those are slow processes, that is not achieved overnight. But that is ultimately what will restore confidence.”



There was also a lot of discussion on social media on Friday about the survey results. Member of Parliament Laura Bromet (GroenLinks) calls the contrast between city and countryside a ‘simplification’. “There are many fissures, but this one is too flat,” she writes.

D66 party leader Jan Paternotte also thinks: ‘We shouldn’t talk ourselves into a sham contradiction. A clear assignment to politicians: make choices!’ And: ‘There is much more that unites us than divides us’.

Less whining

Farmer foreman Bart Kemp (Agractie) states in response to Paternotte that the research results clearly show that there is a gap, ‘and where it lies’. “I also read that the majority of citizens believe that there should be less nagging about the influence of farmers on nature and climate. That is positive, do something with it.”

Finally, Ruud Zanders, co-founder of Kipster, the company that produces climate-neutral eggs for supermarket chain Lidl, among others. ‘I live in the countryside in Venray and spend as much time with people who live in the countryside as in a city,’ Zanders writes. “I don’t feel that gap. Yes, there are different ways of thinking, just as much in the countryside as in the city…’

Christianne van der Wal-Zeggelink, Minister for Nature and Nitrogen, on arrival at the Binnenhof prior to the weekly Council of Ministers. © ANP



