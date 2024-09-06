Politics | The Russian opposition continues its visit to Finland – Stubb: “Thank you for your courage”

Policy|Navalnaya and Kara-Murza’s program includes meetings with President Stubb, Prime Minister Orpo, Foreign Minister Valtonen.

Russian represent the democratic opposition Yulia Navalnaya and Vladimir Kara-Murza continue their two-day visit to Finland on Friday.

Navalnaya and Kara-Murza’s program in Finland includes meetings with, among others, the president of the republic by Alexander StubbPrime Minister Petteri Orpon (kok) and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen (cook) with.

Stubb published pictures of the visit on Friday in the early afternoon in the X message service.

“I met Yulia Navalnaya and Vladimir Kara-Murza, representatives of the Russian democratic opposition who are visiting Finland. Thank you for your visit, thank you for your courage”, Stubb wrote in connection with the pictures.

The invitation to visit has been presented by the chairman of the Finnish delegation to the Parliamentary General Assembly of the Council of Europe and the chairman of the parliament’s foreign affairs committee Kimmo Kiljunen (sd).

Kiljunen and Kara-Murza will also hold a media conference on Friday.

Julia Navalnaya is an opposition politician who died in prison in February To Alexei Navalny widow. She has continued her husband’s work since his death.

Vladimir Kara-Murza is a journalist and opposition politician. He received the Council of Europe Human Rights Award in 2022. He was imprisoned in Russia for more than two years.

Kara-Murza was released in August prisoner exchange in connection with.

of HS published on Friday in the interview Kara-Murza told about his conditions in prison and sent a message to the West.

According to him, in the West, Russia should not only be associated with Putin and his dictatorship, but also with another Russia. To people who oppose Putin’s dictatorship and its actions.

“My task now after my rescue is to be one of the political representatives and voices of this other Russia,” he said.

According to Kara-Murza, the West should prepare a plan on how to integrate a post-Putin democratic Russia into a part of the civilized world.