Politics | The research result offers consolation to the losers of the elections: They may live longer than the winners

Is the election loss scary? Or Didn’t you get a leadership position? Research offers comfort.

For the parliamentary elections it’s only three months, and the fight for MP seats is in full swing. At the same time, the presidential elections are looming, the first round of which will take place a year from now.

In the parliamentary elections, about 2,500 candidates were nominated, but there are only 200 seats. In the presidential elections, only one wins. Most of those who aspire to the top positions in politics are therefore in for a bitter disappointment. One must admit defeat and leave the power to others.

That might remind you Paavo Väyrynen a question left in the history of politics from 1987: “Can you die from fucking?”

It is said that Väyrynen asked his doctor about this after he was sidelined from the position of government informer.

Well, that’s it.

Fortunately, research offers some consolation for the losers. It seems that losers may live longer than winners.

In The British Medical Journal published a few years ago research, in which election results from seventeen different countries, including Finland, had been reviewed. The researchers compared the remaining life years of winners and losers after the election.

The results were interesting. If you looked at life years alone, the losers seemed to live 4.4 years longer than the winners. However, the comparison gives an incorrect picture, as the winners were on average a little older than the losers.

The results remained similar, even if life expectancy was taken into account in the comparison. The losers still lived 2.7 years longer than the winners.

So does power get old prematurely? It seems so, say the researchers in their conclusions.

The figures are hardly worth considering as the complete truth, as the study had many limitations and shortcomings.

The study compared presidents, prime ministers and other heads of state and their counter-candidates. So the results cannot be directly compared to the parliamentary elections. A few others can be found.

The researchers had looked up the election results from public sources but admitted that they were not familiar with the electoral system or other circumstances of all the countries involved. Finland’s presidential elections from 1919–2012 had been included. Six Finnish presidents and eight defeated candidates ended up in the database, although there have been clearly more of both during that time.

Besides, we had Kekkonen, who, as is known, lived and ruled both sovereignly and for a long time. Among the lost presidential candidates, there are only a few who lived older than Kekko.

Among them, the Christian MP deserves a special mention Raino Westerholmwho died at the age of 97 in 2017.

Westerholm was a presidential candidate in the 1978 and 1982 elections. The first time, he lost badly to Kekkonen, but still won the SMP (Finnish Rural Party) Veikko Vennamon. In 1982, he was elected president Mauno Koivisto. Westerholm did not receive a single electoral vote. Vennamo got one.

About the lethality of power there are of course other research results. Professor at Harvard University Business School Tom Nicholas compared of General Electric life expectancy of managers and workers since the 1930s and concluded that managers died on average three to five years younger than their subordinates. More than a thousand employees participated in the comparison.

Nicholas thinks the explanation can be found in the managers’ long working hours and constant stress.

It sounds believable, because research information on the destructive health effects of stress is increasing all the time. It is known that stress experienced already during the fetal period and childhood affects health for decades.

Published in the medical journal Duodecim article reviewed the existing research evidence.

People who have experienced trauma as children have higher-than-average levels of inflammation as adults. Stressful childhood conditions also appear to increase the risk of heart disease, cancer, alcoholism, mental health problems, and diabetes.

Prolonged stress in an adult exposes at least depression, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, anxiety and high blood pressure. The risk of stroke and heart attack increases if the working weeks become very long.

No wonder presidents are stressed.

So good luck to all of uswho have managed to avoid top positions in both state management and company management.

At the same time, it’s good to remember that no matter how tiring and aging power is, the biggest health risks are faced by people other than presidents and top leaders. Poverty, unemployment and severe mental illnesses stress and kill much more surely than power.