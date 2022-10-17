Politics | The politicians of Hus: The rest of the shutdowns have now been cancelled

Husi’s board of directors decided on Monday that the search for savings will continue with a cheese grater, the size of which is still being negotiated.

Helsinki and in the hospitals of Uusimaa, in the hope of savings, no services will be stopped completely on a quick schedule.

The Hus group board meeting on Monday unanimously agreed that the proposed changes to the service network will not be made now, but instead a detailed survey of the entire service network will be carried out next year.

The abolition of the joint emergency rooms in Malmi, Lohja and Porvoo and with them the maternity ward in Lohja were already saved earlier. On Monday, the reorganization of Raasepor’s emergency room and the orthopedic surgeries in Porvoo and Lohja, as well as the closure of several psychiatric departments, were proposed to the board of the coalition. So none of these will come true.

They are also still trying to find an alternative to the savings in research funding.

However, the board of directors decided to start preparing other proposed savings and the goal is still to break even. In other words, the outcome of ongoing negotiations with Helsinki, the welfare regions and the state depends on how carefully the cheese grater is used in the end.

Hus previously calculated that its budget will run out of 95 million from next year. Last week it was reported that an additional nine million will be received from Helsinki and welfare areas.

There is still a savings target of 86 million left. Negotiations with Helsinki and the welfare regions continue and the government is still being asked to change research funding.

The board of directors approved part of the budget items to be prepared as such on Monday. Hus therefore aims to save on ICT costs, cut personnel benefits and raise customer fees.

Similarly, it was accepted that Hus will sell his property and implement a broad efficiency program, i.e. save a little more or less everywhere.

The magnitude of these two points depends on how the ongoing negotiations go. The productivity program can therefore be the size of the originally proposed twenty million, but it can also shrink or grow.

The association board will discuss the budget again later this year, and Husi’s association meeting will decide on the distribution of the pot received from Helsinki and the regions once and for all in December.