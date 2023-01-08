Politics | The majority of Finns need a strong leader who does not care about the opinions of others – Researcher explains what the phenomenon is about

According to the HS survey, the Finnish people still need an independent political leader who does not listen too much and restores discipline and order when necessary. Where exactly does the phenomenon come from?

Hohhoija: again, the five chairmen of the board are fighting in public, making sacrifices A studio on live broadcast, raises stakes on Twitter and throws already agreed laws in the trash.

Then we already hint at resignation and overthrowing the government.

Couldn’t we finally find a strong political leader in this country who would put a gavel on the negotiation table and push the painful decisions to the finish line?

Let it go like Hungary Orban!

Polls show, year after year, that a large part of Finns want a strong political leader.

Helsingin Sanomat’s parliamentary election machine opens during February. The machine has 30 questions, by answering which you can compare your own views with the views of the candidates.

Claims were tested on the election machine, not all of which may end up in the final election machine in exactly that form. For the election machine, Helsingin Sanomat asked Kantar Public about the machine’s claims in advance at the end of November. It was answered by 1,018 Finns of voting age. The survey’s statistical margin of error was 3.1 percent in both directions.

One of the test claims was related to strong political leaders – or the desire for such. It read like this: Our country needs strong leaders who are able to make difficult decisions without caring too much about the opinions of others.

Well, what did the Finnish people answer?

The Finnish people roared. 22 percent of respondents were completely agree and 40 percent agreeing to some extent. Only 12 percent of respondents were Completely disagree or somewhat disagree. About a fifth of the respondents did not have an opinion one way or the other.

No less than 62 percent of the respondents needed strong leaders who can ignore the opinions of others.

People’s longing for strong leadership has been studied throughout the 21st century also academically.

The results confirm that a large part of Finns have a permanent longing for straightforward political leaders.

In the surveys conducted in connection with the 2003–2019 parliamentary elections, one claim has been as follows: Our country needs strong leaders who are able to restore discipline and order to our society.

The claim does not particularly leave room for interpretation.

It is worth remembering that Finland has not seen extensive social unrest or exceptional crime waves throughout the 21st century.

Still, longing has been enough even for discipline leaders throughout the 21st century.

As recently as spring 2015, 68 percent of all Finns who responded were completely or partly by strong disciplinary leaders. However, in the survey conducted in connection with the spring 2019 elections, the share had dropped significantly, to 52 percent.

But even that was still more than half of the respondents.

The highest figure of the 2000s was obtained from supporters of Basic Finns in the spring of 2015, when no less than 85 percent of the party’s supporters who responded supported the claim. Reading in the 21st century is in a class of its own, no matter what color glasses you look at.

It seems that some Finns are still not used to the parliamentarism of the 21st century, where the president’s role is strong only in foreign and security policy. Some people still long for the time when Urho Kekkonen made hard-hitting maneuvers and, if he wanted to, steered Tamminiemi’s political tussles even smaller.

Who in Finland then they need a strong leader? A large part of the people also shudder at such an idea.

In the past decades, the political ideology has been drawn on a simple line, where parties leaning towards the working class and socialism have been on the left and bourgeois parties on the right. In the center has been the farmers’ union and its heirs the center party and the center.

Throughout the 21st century, the political map has also been drawn as a square, where left-right has been one axis. The second axis consists of value choices.

Declarative value choice politics related to the latter axis has been commonly called into identity politics. In academic studies, value choices have been described, for example, with the letter combination monster GAL-TAN.

It consists of English words green-alternative-libertarian and traditional-authoritarian-nationalist. On one side of the axis are those who support green, alternative and libertarian values, on the other side those who support traditional, authoritarian and nationalist values.

The longing for a strong leader naturally belongs to the TAN side, where one element is authoritarianism.

Among the parties elected to parliament in Finland, the Greens (GAL) and Basic Finns (TAN) are considered the extremes of identity politics. When it comes to strong leaders, throughout the 2000s, supporters of the Greens have needed the least disciplined political leaders, while the Basic Finns have needed them the most.

Many background factors affect the kind of political leaders the people need. Such are at least education level, gender, age and party affiliation.

According to surveys, a strong disciplinary leader is needed the more the lower the level of education. Men want strong leaders more than women, old people more than young people. On the political left-right line, the popularity of strong leadership grows fairly steadily as you move from the political left towards the right.

So the prototype of someone who needs a strong leader is a basic Finnish man over 65 years old who has attended primary school, who is economically politically inclined to the right.

University of Helsinki dissertation researcher Veikko Isotalo has been involved both in the 2000s parliamentary election research and in building HS’s election machine this spring.

He emphasizes that even though there is a need for independent power leaders in Finland, the democratic system is not being questioned. In a European comparison, it has strong support among the voters of the parliamentary parties.

“Populism is different. It can be authoritarian, wanting a strong leader who channels the voice of the people. Then there can be more democratic populism, where, for example, more referendums are demanded,” Isotalo says.

Of course, the longing for a strong president also has a central influence on who is president.

Right at the beginning of independence, the members of the coalition pushed for a strong king in Finland and have traditionally sworn in the name of a strong president. Still Tarja Halonen during the presidential term, many members of the coalition found a staunch supporter of parliamentarism in me.

Abracadabra! When Halonen changed Sauli to Niinistöthe parliamentarian fervor of the confederates who pushed for a weak president first subsided and finally died.

Creates a time of crisis a certain kind of longing for a leader?

The messianic nature of a strong leader is at least indicated by the result of the HS-galup conducted in June 2022. As many as 92 percent of the respondents considered Niinistö successful in his work very well or pretty good.

The number is – to put it a bit meanly – already quite North Korean, although unlike in North Korea it is based on the genuine choice of the citizens.

In the 21st century, politics has become increasingly personified. It highlights party leaders and key ministers, familiar faces from TV, cheeky social media personalities on Instagram and Twitter.

Professor of Communication at the University of Helsinki Anu Kantolan in my opinion, the personification is partly related to the fact that the traditional big parties like the Sdp, the center and the coalition are looking for their ideas and mission when there is a structural change in society.

The working class of traditional industry is shrinking, the division of labor is changing its shape, and the supporters of the left are moving on the party map. The one-sided left-right division based on social groups is no longer enough, because identities, lifestyles and the relationship of individuals to, say, consumption, the environment or sexuality have also permanently become the core of politics.

Since it is terribly slow and difficult for parties to come up with a new idea, the quick fix is ​​to change the party leader. Then we just cross our hands and pray that a phenomenon will arise around the leader that will raise the tarnished profile of the entire party.

Cantola has conducted extensive interview studies in recent years, delving into the mental landscape of Finns.

Nonfiction book Finland of eight bubbles (2022) was based on in-depth interviews of 350 Finns conducted by a group of researchers. The interviewees were Finns from different fields, life situations, ethnic backgrounds and social groups.

One observation of the group was that strong and charismatic leadership in politics was especially longed for by small businessmen who support basic Finns.

“They clearly had the logic that they represent a reform party that wants change. The idea was that there is corruption in the current politics and cow deals are being made. A strong leader is needed to change the situation.”

Kantola says that Finns’ longing for strong leaders is both a historical phenomenon and a phenomenon linked to the present.

In history, it goes all the way back to the 19th century and the time of Russian rule, when Finns even believed in the fundamental justice of the tsars in St. Petersburg.

It is true. In 1899, as many as 520,000 Finns signed a secret petition from the Russian former power, demanding that Finns were oppressed the February Manifesto cancellation. A delegation of around 500 Finns traveled by train to St. Petersburg to take the petition directly to the Tsar to Nicholas IIwho was believed to be listening to the plight of Finns.

Ukko didn’t even receive Finns.

The president, on the other hand, has been seen since the beginning of independence as a stabilizer of the power-sharing system, who operates above the seething party politics. That is why the president’s term of office has been defined as six years, while the parliament sits for two years less.

Kantola estimates that nowadays the longing for a strong leader is accentuated precisely as a counterforce to ideologically conflicted multi-party governments. Sanna Marini all five are practically paralyzed on the final straight. At least the number of major parties is not decreasing either, because the Basic Finns have become the new major party.

Things are going well, people are busy.

However, Kantola does not believe that Finns need authoritarian leaders, such as Hungary’s Orbán. Niinistö’s high popularity may also be due in part to the fact that he has cleverly focused only on foreign and security policy, and in accordance with the constitution, has left, for example, emotive economic policy purely to the government.

“Still, it’s easy to think that there might be a savior somewhere who would lift us out of the swamp,” says Kantola.

“It would be a strong leader instead of five party leaders standing in that row.”

Corrected 8.1 at 1:50 p.m.: corrected numbers related to the first statistic of the story in the text. A total of 62% support the claim.