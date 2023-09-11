Politics | The income of the poor in Helsinki is a complicated puzzle – HS is looking for people who will be affected by the social security changes

The organization estimates that a typical person with a lot to lose would be a single parent living in Helsinki working part-time.

State the cuts to social security planned for next year will cause a cut of hundreds of euros in the income of the weakest.

This is what Soste, the umbrella organization of the social and health sector, estimates. The example used by the organization is a part-time single parent from Helsinki who lives in a rented house.

HS is now looking for people like him to interview. So not only working parents, but people who will be affected by, for example, the planned removal of the unemployment insurance protection part and child increases, cuts in housing allowance and subsistence allowance, index freezes of various benefits or increases in customer fees and medicine prices.

Experts in the social sector have already warned in the past that the cuts outlined in the government’s program will partly accumulate for the same people. Since only the first amendments to the law are being prepared, the effects will not necessarily remain like this. With the change, the government wants, for example, to address incentive traps.

In the current one however, it is typical in the support system that the supports for the poorest are a combination of several different supports, or in addition to them, for example, a small salary.

According to Kela, for example, many of the recipients of general housing benefit also receive either unemployment benefits, income support or both.

In its own budget proposal, the City of Helsinki anticipates that the social security savings will hit the people of Helsinki particularly sensitively. This is due not only to the large number of poor city dwellers, but also to the price of housing.

We’re looking now to interview people whose plans would have the greatest impact on their daily lives. That is, low-income people living in the capital region, whose income comes from several sources.

The response time is 18.9. until. You can answer by sending a message to [email protected] or in the survey below.

When answering, please state your real name and contact information. If the interview deals with sensitive information about you, the editors can decide that your name will not be published.

However, HS does not quote interviewees in its articles whose real names and contact details are not known to the editor.