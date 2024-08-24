Saturday, August 24, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Politics | The Finn was elected chairman of the European Green Youth

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2024
in World Europe
0
Politics | The Finn was elected chairman of the European Green Youth
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The new chairman is Anja Presnukhina, deputy councilor of the Kirkkonummi municipal council and member of the green party council.

European a Finn has been elected as the chairman of the Green Youth Anja Presnukhina. The choice was made at the organization’s federal meeting in the Irish capital, Dublin, on Friday.

This is reported by Suomen’s Green Youth, which nominated Presnukhina as chairman.

Presnukhina is a deputy councilor of the Kirkkonummi municipal council and a member of the green party council. He has previously worked as a carpet dealer and as a project designer for green youth in international projects.

As a Finno-Russian, Presnukhina says she wants to show that a person’s background is not an obstacle to social influence.

European Green Youth is an umbrella organization founded in 1988, which has member organizations in more than 30 countries.

#Politics #Finn #elected #chairman #European #Green #Youth

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

How to Balance Work and Graduate Studies Effectively

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]