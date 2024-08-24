Politics | The Finn was elected chairman of the European Green Youth

Policy|The new chairman is Anja Presnukhina, deputy councilor of the Kirkkonummi municipal council and member of the green party council.

European a Finn has been elected as the chairman of the Green Youth Anja Presnukhina. The choice was made at the organization’s federal meeting in the Irish capital, Dublin, on Friday.

This is reported by Suomen’s Green Youth, which nominated Presnukhina as chairman.

Presnukhina is a deputy councilor of the Kirkkonummi municipal council and a member of the green party council. He has previously worked as a carpet dealer and as a project designer for green youth in international projects.

As a Finno-Russian, Presnukhina says she wants to show that a person’s background is not an obstacle to social influence.

European Green Youth is an umbrella organization founded in 1988, which has member organizations in more than 30 countries.