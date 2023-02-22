Politics | The dispute over the restriction of driving brought the politicians of the Helsinki region to a standstill

Plan The land use, housing and transport (mal) agreement between the municipalities of the Helsinki region and the state is falling apart due to a political dispute.

Confederate politicians Henrik Vuornos from Espoo, Matias Pajula from Helsinki and Sakari Rokkanen In November, Vantaa withdrew the model draft from consideration and the process has not really progressed since then. Within the framework of the coalition, they want to reduce the proportion of housing production subsidized by society and fight against measures regarding driving.

According to HS’s information, there were also representatives of other bourgeois parties in the HSL’s board supporting the coalition.

In Helsinki’s second and third largest council groups, the Greens and the Social Democrats, the move causes strong resistance.

The situation inflammation is evident, for example, from the fact that Helsinki chairman of the social democrat council group Eveliina Heinäluoma (sd) even talks about the coalition’s break-and-destroy maneuver.

“We have been quite confused, because this has been a special experience. Now we are scrapping the vitality of the region,” says Heinäluoma.

Helsinki’s deputy mayor responsible for land use Anni Sinnemäki (vihr) will hold exceptionally difficult negotiations with the state if the region cannot reach an agreement on the goals.

Member of Parliament and Helsinki city councilor Eveliina Heinäluoma (sd) reminds that if there is no consensus in the metropolitan area about the mal goals, there will be takers for the state’s money.

The omens are bad, because a week ago on Friday the mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen The informal meeting led by (kok) ended in the beginning, because the other political groups did not even start to negotiate the coalition’s amendment proposal.

The presentation was distributed just a moment before the start of the meeting.

Heinäluoma reminds that if cooperation is not possible in the metropolitan area, it can result in the loss of the entire region.

“The question arises, why give money to this area at all? After all, there are money needs elsewhere. The center has already proposed to give up the mal contracts completely”, Heinäluoma taps.

Sinnemäki is also concerned about the corruption of the mal process, which is important for the region. The start of welfare areas takes resources from the municipalities, which should cover all their investments with essentially lower tax revenues.

“I myself have seen for some time that the next mal round will be very difficult for the Helsinki region. The situation is not made easier by the pandemic misery of public transport. The proposal about the state’s participation in reasonable ticket prices written in the draft is foreign to the state,” says Sinnemäki.

Sinnemäki wants to keep the idea of ​​the Mal agreement together and the big goals of the region in mind.

Anni Sinnemäki (green).

“It’s worth remembering that for years the scarce housing production in the Helsinki region has been a bottleneck for the economy and an obstacle to growth on a Finnish scale,” says Sinnemäki.

According to Sinnemäki, the Mal agreement was a way to guarantee the amount of housing production. Housing production, on the other hand, has helped the development of the region’s employment and economy, says Sinnemäki.

He has worked as a negotiator for two mal rounds.

State has financed public transport projects such as the western metro and Raide-Joker with significant amounts through these agreements. Public transport connections have been used to create a sustainable social structure.

Municipalities have zoned apartments for good public transport connections. The share of state-supported macaw production in the capital region has been 30 percent, which has brought plenty of rental apartments subsidized by society to the area.

Henrik Vuornos (kok) believes that traffic emissions should not be reduced by making people's everyday lives more difficult. "If driving speeds are reduced, it will be reflected in increased travel times and queuing."

From the perspective of the coalition, the 30 percent goal is too high.

Chairman of the Espoo City Council and parliamentary election candidate of the coalition Henrik Vuornos estimates that in practice this goal produces segregation specifically for new residential areas.

“Concentrating subsidized housing production in certain areas only strengthens segregation. It is not possible to implement similar quantitative goals in supplementary construction, and therefore the 30 percent goal is seen as too large a share of subsidized housing in new areas.”

Vuornos also reminds that the coalition is not alone in this position. Kuuma-setu, the cooperation body for frameworks, issued a statement with the same content in December.

Also, restricting private driving does not work for the members of the coalition or the municipalities. They have been presented due to emission reductions.

In December, the Kuuma region of Kehyskunten’s municipal association stated that the draft model should simply state that the emission targets are not being met.

The same statement also opposed tolls, environmental zones, tightening the parking policy and reducing driving speeds inside Ring III.

In European burden sharing, Finland has committed to halving traffic emissions by 2030 compared to 2005. In order to reach the goal, traffic emissions would have to drop by another 3.7 million tons, he said Traficom last October.

So far, 2.7 million tons have been dropped.

“It would be desirable if the reduction of traffic emissions were done in urban areas in full, so that where there are long distances and public transport does not serve as well, it would be possible to cope with less,” says Sinnemäki.

If all the targets regarding driving are crossed out of the draft of the Mal agreement, it is likely that the national emission targets will not be reached. The largest traffic performance in Finland takes place in Uusimaa.

Vuornos believes that emissions must be reduced in such a way that people’s everyday lives are not made difficult. If, for example, driving speeds start to decrease, it will be reflected in increased travel times and queuing.

“Reducing driving speeds is not the right way. Government action is needed to speed up the renewal of the car fleet. Government procurement subsidies for low-emission cars or changes in taxation could be means of acceleration.”

Vuornos admits that there is a clear political difference of opinion between the parties when it comes to tackling traffic emissions.

In the Mal draft a pot of 100 million euros has been presented for the first time to support public transport. In Europe, states have supported public transport for a long time, but in Finland, except during the pandemic, state support has been minimal. HSL’s region has received approximately six million euros annually.

In Sinnemäki’s opinion, the state’s participation in the region’s public transport is essential in this mal round. Along with that, the state should also participate in the region’s transport investments.

“When there is a big shortage of workers in many sectors in the region, affordable housing production and good public transport help personnel from low-wage sectors to settle here. The proposals of the coalition are destroying the prerequisites for the region’s growth. Everyone should now keep their eyes on the right ball,” says Heinäluoma.

Mal negotiations with the state will take place after the parliamentary elections, when the new government composition is clear. The draft plan of the Helsinki region should receive the opinions and approval of the municipalities before the new government’s budget negotiations.