The 22nd PCF Congress is a key date in Communist history. There were famous congresses before that of 1976, there will be important ones after. But this congress marks a turning point, with a before and an after. As a story always needs a beginning, we will say that that of the 22nd Congress begins in 1968. The Communists that year experience a double shock. The formidable social movement (to use today’s terminology) of spring, in which the PCF fully takes its part, at the same time poses many questions to it about the state of society, to which it does not have all the answers. Then, during the summer, the invasion by “brother” countries of Czechoslovakia in the process of experimenting with a form of socialist democracy, and this despite all the efforts made by the French leadership to avoid this catastrophe, shoves the party on. the state this time of the countries of the East.

These two challenges will lead the management to push the fires of theoretical reflection, which led in December 1968 to the “Manifeste de Champigny”, a strategic text with its novelties (insistence on socialism and democracy, on the French way) and its limits (the the notion of the dictatorship of the proletariat is maintained there, under a bombastic formula). Then, four years later (1973), Georges Marchais continued this “aggiornamento” with his book the democratic challenge. If the PCF still retains a strong electoral influence, of the order of 20%, it has the image of a party hostile to freedoms. The idea, maintained by the right and the PS, is also nourished by the news of Eastern countries (Soviet dissidence, social crisis, etc.).

For Georges Marchais, it is therefore a question of innovating by strongly marking the democratic commitment of the party. In his work, he assures for example that “Alternation will work in all circumstances” and ” for everyone “. “(In French socialism) will the opposition parties have their place? Our answer is simple and clear: yes. “ He defends secularism, state neutrality, free enterprise. “In socialist France, private property will have its place. It is obvious that it is about the apartment, the car, the second home and all that is necessary and pleasant in the life. “ Incidentally, that it was not until 1973 to assert such ideas says, hollow, the delay of communist thought in the years 1950-1960.

The culmination of ten years of reflection

Over the months leading up to the 22nd Congress, other notable initiatives were taken, such as the draft Declaration of Freedoms, which the PCF proposed to include in the preamble to the Constitution (April 1975), or the condemnation of Stalinism (May 1975). It is also a question of acting quickly, because a tough competition is then engaged with the Socialist Party, signatory of the common program of the left; the latter presents himself as the best guarantor of change, as an exemplary democrat and does not hesitate, directly or via his media networks, to dress up his communist partner with the worst defects (Stalinist, totalitarian, etc.).

From February 4 to 8, 1976, the 22nd Congress is therefore the culmination of ten years of reflections and updates of the strategy and the communist program, it is its strength. These meetings will extend, “formalize” this work of innovation: “A new era of democracy and freedom must be opened in France, then considers Georges Marchais. Democracy and freedom are today the main terrain of the class struggle, of the revolutionary struggle. “ And to give full coherence to this orientation, Georges Marchais proposes abandoning the concept of the dictatorship of the proletariat: “The word dictatorship does not correspond to what we want, it has an unbearable meaning, contrary to our aspirations, to our theses. “ This question of the dictatorship of the proletariat did not appear in the preparatory text for the Congress. It is Georges Marchais who hastens the process by proposing, in early January, its abandonment. Some criticize him for this “hussar” approach. But, for the secretary general, it is a question of logic: how to defend a democratic path towards a socialism of freedom, the very heart of the Congress, while retaining a concept which meant, to be clear, a repressive path towards a socialism authoritarian?

Congress overwhelmingly approves this truly historic choice. “No one disputes, wrote shortly after Pierre Viansson-Ponté, from the newspaper le Monde, the appearance of a new image of communism in France. “ If this forum is the result of collective work, it strongly bears the mark of its two main designers, Georges Marchais and Jean Kanapa.