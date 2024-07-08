Politics | Teuvo Hakkarainen said he was leaving politics – His political career is remembered for these commotions

Policy|Hakkarainen became a member of parliament for the first time in 2011. This year he was expelled from the Basic Finnish Party.

Former Member of the European Parliament and Member of Parliament for Basic Finns Teuvo Hakkarainen64, said late last week to leave politics.

In his political career, Hakkarainen has been at the center of controversy. He was elected to parliament for the first time in 2011, when he was immediately in the public eye due to his choice of words defaming people of foreign background.

Hakkarainen was elected MEP in 2019 from the lists of basic Finns. In this summer’s European elections, Hakkarainen was a candidate on the Freedom League’s list, but was not elected.

Basic Finns refused to accept Hakkarainen as their candidate for the spring European elections, and him too was fired from the party. Yle is the chairman of Basic Finns at the European election exam in May Riikka Purra commented on the dismissal of Hakkarainen, saying that “if the basic Finnish representative has not survived his work with honor, then maybe he will not be on the list in the future”.

The disciplinary actions of the parliamentary group of Basic Finns have been notices, warnings and temporary or permanent dismissal from the group. By 2017, Hakkarainen had received a notice, a warning and a serious warning during his parliamentary career.

Political during his career, Hakkarainen’s activities became a topic of conversation several times. In 2011, shortly after being elected to parliament, he spoke in a video interview with Helsingin Sanomat about “negro people” and unruly Muslims.

At the time, Hakkarainen justified the use of the N-word by saying that he did not know that the word was now a nickname. In May 2011, he received a remark about his language use from the parliamentary group of basic Finns.

After this incident in the same year Hakkarainen presented In the Jämsän seutu magazine, that the number of refugees coming to Finland would naturally be limited if they were put to forest work in the sleet.

Hakkarainen received the second warning of his parliamentary career from the parliamentary group of fundamental Finns having said in 2011, that gays, lesbians and Somalis should be allowed to live in Åland, “so that we can see what kind of model society it will build”.

In 2016 from Hakkarai was accused for incitement against a people’s group because of his Facebook post. In his writing after the terrorist attacks in Nice, he said that “all Muslims are not terrorists, but all terrorists are Muslims”. He was fined 20 days for inciting against a national group.

In December 2017 Hakkarainen received a serious warning a case of harassment because of. At that time, he reached out and forcibly kissed his member of parliament Veera Ruohoa (cook). Hakkarainen was fined 80 days for this incident.

In 2014, Hakkarainen had to apologize “giggle image shock” titled case.

At the time, the Seiska newspaper reported that Hakkarainen had sent pictures of genitals from his parliamentary cell phone to a Helsinki woman he met. His own view of the uproar in question was that his judgment would have failed him on the “always so dangerous” social media.

In addition to these cases, Hakkarainen’s operations have been exposed, for example, due to speeding fines in 2017.

Hakkarainen told Ilta-Sanom last week that he will leave politics completely, at least for the time being. He has said that he plans to work for his brother’s company, which sells construction materials, among other things.