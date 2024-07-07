Politics | Teuvo Hakkarainen is leaving politics: “There is no motivation”

Policy|According to Teuvo Hakkarainen, the reason for staying out of politics is that he was “thrown out” by basic Finns.

from the European Parliament dropped in the last election Teuvo Hakkarainen plans to stay out of politics completely, at least for the time being.

“What am I doing there? There’s no motivation to do something like that,” says Hakkarainen.

According to Hakkarainen, there have been a few inquiries about continuing his political career, but he has other things to do, according to his own words.

Hakkarainen says that he plans to go to work in his brother’s company. Myllyn Mies oy from Viitasaare sells, among other things, construction materials, tires and hunting equipment.

“You can deal with honest people there. With politicians, you have to walk with your back against the wall everywhere. You are so crooked.”

Hakkarainen’s plans were reported earlier Evening News.

The reason to the end of his political career, Hakkarainen says that he was “thrown out” by the basic Finns.

“The party I once joined no longer exists at the moment. At the moment, it is the kind of Finnish-speaking Rkp, for which everything is fine, as long as it is allowed to be in the government with the coalition.”

Hakkarainen was not in the early summer European elections candidate on the list of basic Finns, because the party refused to accept him as a candidate. The situation escalated to the point that Basic Finns separated Hakkarainen from the party.

Hakkarainen was a candidate in the European elections on the lists of the Freedom Alliance party. He received 7,414 votes and was not elected.

In the spring, the party secretary of the Basic Finns did not comment further on the reasons for Hakkarainen’s dismissal. According to the basic Finnish rules, a member can be dismissed from the party, for example, when he has harmed the party with his conduct either inside or outside the party. Standing as a candidate of another party in the elections can also be grounds for dismissal.

VIITASAILER Hakkarainen, 63, was elected to the European Parliament in the 2019 elections. Before that, he served as a member of parliament for Basic Finns from the constituency of Central Finland in the years 2011–2019. Hakkarainen was also elected to the parliament in the spring of 2019, but he left the parliament after being elected to the European Parliament.