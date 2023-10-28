Minister Lulu Ranne is pleased when road maintenance is cut. At the same time, his own party has promised to fix the bumpy roads. Luckily, there’s an eye-rolling trick in your back pocket.

LMinister of Agriculture and Communications Lulu on the wrist has to deal with one of the most important election promises of basic Finns: fix the roads of Finland.

Basic Finns by roads are “Finland’s blood vessels, without them nothing moves”. Before the spring elections, the party declared that there would be money for them when they stopped “blaming billions for ‘green hump’ and algae-based immigration”.