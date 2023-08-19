Saturday, August 19, 2023
Politics | Stubb and Orpo speak at the coalition’s party day – live broadcast underway

August 19, 2023
in World Europe
In the program of the party day of the coalition, the presentation of the presidential candidate and the meeting of the party board.

The coalition presidential candidate Alexander Stubb and the prime minister Petteri Orpo will speak on Saturday in the part open to the media of the party day of the convention, which HS will show live from 11:45.

Stubb and Orpo will make introductions at the event starting at 12 o’clock and then answer questions from the media.

The party day continues behind closed doors at 1 p.m.

The party day organized in Helsinki is held at a busy time for the Prime Minister’s party, as the coalition has just nominated Stubb as its presidential candidate and held the ministerial group’s summer meeting in Pori and Rauma. The parliamentary group’s summer meeting will be held next week.

According to the coalition, the party day’s program includes a meeting of the party board, the presentation of the party’s presidential candidate and a seminar section where current political issues are discussed.

