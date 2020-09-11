Highlights: Farmers protest in Kurukshetra in protest against Central Government Ordinance

Police lathi-charged during protest, condemned the government everywhere

Former CM Bhupendra Singh Hooda said that the Khattar government has only 10 days

If the lawsuits on the farmers are withdrawn, then there will be a huge peasant movement

Kurukshetra

After the protests in Kurukshetra against the three ordinances brought for the farmers by the central government and the lathicharge on the farmers, politics has started on it. Former Haryana CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupendra Singh Hooda has condemned the lathi-charge and registration of cases against farmers in Pipli. He has warned that if the cases filed against farmers are not withdrawn within ten days, then the government should prepare for a big farmer movement. At the same time, the Haryana government has come on the backfoot after beating the donors. Troubled by its criticism across the country, the government on Friday afternoon at 3 pm enumerated the benefits of the ordinances to the public.

Leader of Opposition Bhupendra Singh Hooda tweeted, ‘The government has 10 days, withdraw the cases against the farmers or get ready for the huge farmer movement. Those who have conspired against the farmer under the guise of Karona, be careful – the public is coming – the dam of the troubled farmer for 6 years is about to break. No more plea, now there will be war.’

Government brought ‘anti-farmer ordinance’

Even before this, Bhupendra Singh Hooda has been raising his voice against these three ordinances from different forums. Hooda has clearly said that this movement is not only about the farmer, but also includes laborers, agents and small traders. By bringing 3 anti-farmer ordinances in the Corona era, the government itself has forced the farmer to come on the road.

Case registered against Haryana BKU chief and 300 unknown people

A day after the clash with the police during the agitation by farmers against agricultural ordinances issued by the central government, Haryana Police on Friday alleged damage to public property and violation of orders against state BKU chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and 300 unidentified people Has registered a case to do. Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and other agricultural bodies had blocked a national highway at Pipli in Kurukshetra and clashed with police in protest over the three agriculture ordinances issued by the central government as anti-agricultural.

Why thousands of farmers took to the road in Haryana? What is there in the central ordinance that is being opposed

Haryana government enumerated the benefits

On the other hand, disturbed by this movement, the Haryana government held a webinar at 3 pm on Friday. In this, the government told its achievements to farmers and farmers. Also enumerated the benefits of the ordinances passed by the Modi government. In this, 25 progressive farmers, representatives of 10 farmers producer organizations, 5-5 adhatis or traders, representatives of Rice Miller and Cotton Mills participated.

After all, which ordinances are being opposed?

According to the first ordinance, now traders will be able to buy the crop of farmers outside the market. Earlier, the crop of farmers could be purchased only from the mandi. At the same time, the center has now removed its stock limit by removing pulses, potatoes, onions, grains, edible oil etc. from the essential commodity rule. Apart from these two, the central government has also started work on the policy of promoting contract-making, which has angered farmers.