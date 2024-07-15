In a speech to the nation, the US president says that differences are resolved “at the ballot box, not with bullets”

The President of the United States, Joe Biden (democrat), declared that politics in the country should not be a “real battlefield” it is a “killing field”.

The Chief Executive’s statements were made in a speech to the nation this Sunday (14.Jul.2024) after the shooting attack against Donald Trump (Republican) that occurred on Saturday (13.Jul).

According to the president, “disagreements are inevitable in democracy” North American and “are part of human nature”. But in the United States, differences are resolved “at the polls, not with bullets”.

Biden said that “the political climate” in the country “It has been very tense” and that it is necessary to calm him down. “I have said many times that the choices we make in this election will shape the future of America and the world for decades to come.”he stated.

According to the American leader, democracy must function in the country without “street violence”. This was Biden’s statement this Sunday (14.Jul) regarding the attack suffered by Trump.

Earlier, the US president said he had instructed the head of the Secret Service to review “all security measures” for the Republican National Convention, which begins on Monday (July 15).

He also said he had ordered an independent security review of the rally to assess what happened. “We will share the results with the American people”he declared.