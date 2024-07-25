Politics | Sexual harassment is tolerated too much in sports, MPs say – the handling of Joonas Raski’s case at HIFK is surprising

Policy|Ex-athletes and current MPs Sinuhe Wallinheimo and Timo Furuholm say that political actions could affect the harassment of the sports world.

Ice hockey team HIFK player Joonas Rask34, got a warning from his hockey club after harassing a wedding couple in a nightclub.

Allegations that spread on social media from the beginning of the week said that Raski behaved inappropriately towards the wedding couple in a sexually tinged way. Harassment cases in the sports world have been in the spotlight a lot in recent years.

Chairman of the Helsinki district of Sdp Salla Saarinen criticized HIFK’s solution message service in X.

“HIFK’s zero tolerance for harassment is absolutely zero,” Saarinen announces.

New sex crime legislation came into force at the beginning of last year, and legislation related to sexual harassment, for example, was tightened.

In the sports world harassment is tolerated too much, say the MPs interviewed by HS Sinuhe Wallinheimo (cook) and Timo Furuholm (left).

Wallinheimo has played ice hockey in the SM league and Furuholm football in the Veikkausliiga and in Germany.

Both say that political actions could be used to eradicate harassment in sports.

“In the world of sports, both globally and in Finland, there have been several cases where harassment has been handled insufficiently. Stricter standards and operating mechanisms would be necessary,” says Wallinheimo.

The State Sports Council issues statements on the use of sports budgets in its sector. Different criteria already exist for dividing them. The Council does not take a position on, for example, individual cases of harassment.

However, according to Wallinheimo, the role of the Sports Council in the matter could be emphasized in the outlines of what could be demanded from the sports federations regarding the issues. In this way, the guidelines could have an impact on the grants that are distributed to sports associations.

Furuholm also says that the state sports council should focus on harassment in sports. He himself is a member of the equality affairs advisory board, where he has raised the issue.

“The State Sports Council does not make decisions on the subject, but can choose what to focus on. This is one aspect that it should pay attention to,” says Furuholm.

“When you think about sports more broadly, it’s a patriarchal environment where the wrong ways of doing things have taken root. Things have been accepted for a long time that shouldn’t be accepted.”

Furuholm thinks that, for example, how he, as a former male athlete, communicates about harassment is important for reducing harassment.

Wallinheimo, on the other hand, is especially concerned about young athletes.

“Young athletes are not always aware of their rights. They may think that, for example, reporting harassment will harm their career,” says Wallinheimo.

Wallinheimo suggests that sports clubs and sports associations should also take better care of the matter.

“Sports clubs could develop their activities to deal with the issue. For example, there could be some kind of training on the subject, and cases of harassment should be followed by concrete sanctions.”

Regarding football, for example, the global umbrella organization Fifa, in Furuholm’s opinion, should act differently so that harassment could be credibly addressed. So the problem is broad.

“Fifa takes football to countries where, for example, sexual minorities are treated badly. Harassment cannot be tackled credibly if we act the way Fifa acts.”

Mixed Wallinheimo and Furuholm say that despite everything, much progress has been made in eradicating harassment compared to, for example, the early days of their careers.

“The culture was completely different in sports, for example back then in the 90s. Some of the things that happened then would be horrifying today,” says Wallinheimo.

Correction 25.7. at 6:12 p.m.: The article previously read that the State Sports Council distributes state subsidies to sports associations. However, the Council issues statements on the use of the sports budgets of its sector. In addition, Sinuhe Wallinheimo has played ice hockey in places other than the SM league.