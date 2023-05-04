Politics | Sdp’s Markku Rantahalvari nominated for deputy mayor of Helsinki

SDP Helsinki will make a final decision on its nomination for deputy mayor at the end of May.

Helsinki the position of deputy mayor for education and training got another candidate.

Worked as a teacher and instructor Markku Rantahalvari of the Social Democrats has been officially nominated for the position.

Previously, a city councilor became interested in the place Hilkka AhdeDeputy Commissioner Johanna Laisaari and city councilor Ville Jalovaara.

Currently, Rantahalvari works as an education and event specialist in the Students’ Sports Union. In addition, he is a member of the Education and Training Board of the City of Helsinki.

Rantahalvari has a master’s degree in philosophy. He majored in Finnish history and minored in education.

SDP got the position of deputy mayor of Helsinki responsible for education and training in connection with the municipal elections. Previously handled the task Nasima Razmyar gives up his position, because he was elected as a member of parliament in the parliamentary elections.

SDP Helsinki will make a decision on the nomination for deputy mayor of education and training at an extraordinary district meeting on May 25. The final selection is made by the Helsinki City Council.

