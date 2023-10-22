Politics | Sanna Marin moved to Helsinki, leaves the Tampere city council – “Of course this is a loss”

My right to act as an authorized person in Tampere ends, Marin states in the message service X.

Former prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) says in the messaging service X, formerly Twitter, that he has permanently moved to Helsinki.

He states in his message that when the authority has processed the change of domicile, his right to act as an authorized person in Tampere ends.

“I am coming to resign from the city council membership,” says Marin.

Sanna Marin was the voice rake of Pirkanmaa in the parliamentary elections held in April.

In September, he asked to be relieved of his position as a Member of Parliament after being appointed as a strategic advisor to the Tony Blair Institute.

Marin is also a long-time Tampere city councilor and former chairman of the council.

Marin’s the announcement did not surprise the chairman of Tampere’s social democratic municipal organization Jyrki from Koski.

“It was expected that at some point in time he would leave the city council,” says Koskinen.

According to him, Marini’s move to Helsinki is a clear reason for leaving: A permanent change of residence away from Tampere automatically means the end of the city councilor position.

“Of course this is a loss,” he adds.

According to Koskinen, Tampere has had a rather unique situation when a member of the city council has been a person who at the same time served as prime minister.

However, according to him, social democratic politics in Tampere will continue as before.

“Party activities and political influence are a team game,” he says.

Marin’s place on the council is replaced by Anne Liimolawho, according to Koskinen, has already been the first deputy commissioner quite often to participate in the meetings.

“He has good experience to go and take care of the task.”

Helsinki native Marinia Koskinen thanks her for her work for the city of Tampere and Tampere’s social democrats.

“Marin has done a tremendous amount of work for society in various positions,” he says.