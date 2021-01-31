BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – With a new catalog of measures, the Union’s domestic politicians want to prevent Islamists from gaining space in Germany – even if they want to enforce their goals through political means without violence. A development like that in France, where Islamists are now setting the tone in some municipalities, must be prevented in Germany by all means, state the members of the Bundestag in a position paper that is available to the German press agency.

For this purpose, it should be checked, for example, “whether and how a mosque register can be introduced in Germany in accordance with the constitution”, the paper goes on to say, which the CDU / CSU Working Group will soon put up for debate in the parliamentary group. In the view of the members of the Bundestag, the competencies of the constitutional protection authorities in this area should also be expanded in order to be able to better explain the possibility of influencing mosque communities through financial contributions from abroad.

“It is not a question of completely preventing foreign funding,” emphasized the parliamentary group’s internal policy spokesman, Mathias Middelberg (CDU). What is needed is “transparency in order to recognize possible influences”.

The FDP in the Bundestag criticized the move. “A mosque register would be constitutionally problematic and would therefore be politically wrong,” said the religious policy spokesman for the parliamentary group, Benjamin Strasser, on the dpa on Sunday. There are better ways to make the Muslim communities in Germany more independent of money from abroad. The FDP calls for a strengthening and stable financing of imam training in Germany.

The largest Islamic association in Germany, Ditib, is the German branch of the Turkish religious authority Diyanet. Since January 2020, Ditib has been training preachers in the Eifel in addition to the imams who are sent to the Ditib parishes from Turkey. Irrespective of this, a seminar for the training of Islamic preachers in Osnabrück, which is not tied to a specific association, started last year with start-up funding from the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

The internal politicians of the CDU and CSU emphasized: “The vast majority of the estimated five million Muslims in Germany live peacefully in our society and share the values ​​of the free and democratic basic order.” Nevertheless, Islamists had spread in parts of society, who ostensibly acted non-violently, but at the same time strived for an Islamic order “in which there is no equal rights, no freedom of opinion and religion and also no separation of religion and state”. More basic research is needed to shed light on this phenomenon. It would also make sense to set up an im Federal Ministry of the Interior established expert group “Political Islamism”.

A school study should also find out “to what extent political Islamism has an impact on children, young people and adolescents,” suggest the domestic politicians. “Not least after the murder of the French teacher Samuel Paty, we also had to learn painfully in German schools how far Islamist influences sometimes shape the thinking and actions of Muslim young people,” said Hamburg MP Christoph de Vries (CDU).

Paty was killed in a Paris suburb in October last year, according to investigators, by an 18-year-old and then beheaded. The alleged terrorist with Russian-Chechen roots was later shot dead by security forces. According to previous knowledge, his motive was that Paty had shown caricatures of the prophet Mohammed in class.

“Instead of expressing regret and compassion, Muslim students in Berlin and elsewhere refused to take part in a minute of silence, called the barbaric act a just punishment or even threatened their teachers,” said de Vries. Schools and teachers should not be left in the lurch with such problems and challenges.

According to the definition of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, “Islamism” denotes a form of political extremism which, with reference to Islam, aims “at the partial or complete abolition of the free democratic basic order of the Federal Republic of Germany” ./abc/DP/fba