Politics | Riikka Purra resigns from the regional council of Western Uusimaa

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2024
in World Europe
Purra was elected to the regional council of Western Uusimaa in the regional election held in January 2022.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) has asked to resign from the membership of the regional council of Länsi-Uusimaa. Purra told about it on the message service X on Wednesday evening.

According to Purra, the resignation request will be discussed in the regional board next week. The decision will probably be sealed at the meeting of the Länsi-Uusimaa regional council in April.

Helsingin Sanomat has not reached Purra to comment on his decision to resign from the regional council.

In regional councils the overlapping mandates of existing politicians in different political institutions have sparked debate in the past.

According to a report published by think tank Libera in the fall of 2022, 77 percent of the people elected in regional elections already had an existing mandate.

