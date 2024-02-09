Former party members of the deceased Dries van Agt, but also prominent figures from other political sectors, reacted sadly to the death of the former prime minister on Friday. “Dries van Agt has remained completely authentic throughout his life. Together with Joop den Uyl and Hans Wiegel, he was the face of an era in our parliamentary history,” writes outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) on X. “With his flowery and unique language, his clear convictions and his striking presentation, Dries van Adds color and substance to Dutch politics in a time of polarization and party renewal.”

Henri Bontenbal, leader of the CDA of which Van Agt was a member until 2021, calls Van Agt on NPO Radio 1 “a striking man who engaged in politics based on deep convictions.” Bontenbal further says about the first leader of the CDA “that he really did politics out of conviction and that was really visible.”

“It is with sadness that we say goodbye to this striking politician, political leader of the CDA and Prime Minister,” writes Jan-Peter Balkenende, the last Prime Minister of the CDA. He calls the former prime minister “erudite, enthusiastic, social and humorous.” Former CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra also points to Van Agt's character. “How I admired his humor and language. I wish his family a lot of strength.”

Other party leaders also responded on Friday. NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt, who, like Van Agt, was a CDA member until 2021, says that the Netherlands has lost “an enthusiastic statesman” with the death of Van Agt. “Even in his old age he continued to express his sharp opinions. He had great compassion for the Palestinian people,” Omtzigt said.

“Rest in peace, good Dries. The last few years have not been easy, but your loved ones have so much to remember with love and gratitude. Thank you for your friendship, which I will always cherish,” writes PvdA/GroenLinks leader Frans Timmermans. D66 party leader Rob Jetten calls Van Agt “a prime minister who managed to build bridges in economically difficult times, became friends with his ideological opposite Jan Terlouw and was committed to human rights until late in life.”