Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Politics | Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will meet in Helsinki

November 15, 2022
The event will be held at Säätytalo and will also be attended by other Finnish and Estonian ministers. Foreign ministers also have a bilateral meeting.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) and the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas will participate in the seminar on cooperation between the countries organized on Tuesday in Helsinki. The event will be held at Säätytalo and will also be attended by other Finnish and Estonian ministers.

The ministerial meeting is based on a report that explored the possibilities for developing cooperation between the countries. According to it, the security situation in Europe and Finland’s future NATO membership will strengthen the countries’ cooperation even more.

The theme of the event is the development of cooperation between the countries in the fields of economy, green transition, digital cooperation, culture and education.

Along with the occasion, the prime ministers will also have a bilateral meeting, which will discuss, among other things, the war started by Russia in Ukraine, the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, and energy issues.

Also the foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Urmas in Reinsalu is a bilateral meeting, the subject of which is, among other things, the countries’ bilateral relationship and the security situation in Europe.

Recommended

