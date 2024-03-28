Politics | Osmo Soininvaara's four lives – the greens' leader now tells what he would do differently.

Soininvaara is an exceptionally respected politician in Finland, but is it reflected in his achievements?
A king politician Osmo Soininvaara72, the memoir that will be published at the beginning of April has an apt name: Profits and losses (Work).
It is precisely the profits that should be talked about now. That is, about the great achievements of Soininvaara's extensive political career.
What are they actually?
#Politics #Osmo #Soininvaara39s #lives #greens39 #leader #tells #differently
Leave a Reply