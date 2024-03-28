Thursday, March 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Politics | Osmo Soininvaara's four lives – the greens' leader now tells what he would do differently.

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Politics | Osmo Soininvaara's four lives – the greens' leader now tells what he would do differently.

Soininvaara is an exceptionally respected politician in Finland, but is it reflected in his achievements?

A king politician Osmo Soininvaara72, the memoir that will be published at the beginning of April has an apt name: Profits and losses (Work).

It is precisely the profits that should be talked about now. That is, about the great achievements of Soininvaara's extensive political career.

What are they actually?

#Politics #Osmo #Soininvaara39s #lives #greens39 #leader #tells #differently

See also  Military exercise | US special forces train in Finland
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Rules for obtaining a driver's license will change in Russia

Rules for obtaining a driver's license will change in Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result