Highlights: Politics continues on Corona virus vaccine, now the new leader of Bihar Congress

Ajit Singh asked PM Modi and BJP leaders to take vaccine dose first

Akhilesh Yadav had already announced not to put the vaccine as BJP

Patna

In the midst of the politics on the Corona virus vaccine, the Congress leader of Bihar has launched a new Shigufa. Bihar Congress Legislature Party leader Ajit Sharma has demanded that the presidents of America and Russia first dosed the vaccine to build confidence in the people. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders should get vaccinated. This will increase confidence among people about this vaccine.

Congress leader credited the vaccine to his party

Ajit Sharma credited the corona virus vaccine to the Congress and said that after the vaccine, BJP is beating the plate everywhere. The two companies that produced the Corona virus vaccine were founded in the Congress jowan. Let us tell you that the Corona Vaccine of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech in India have got emergency use.

Congress raised questions on the vaccine

Some Congress leaders, including Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh, on Sunday expressed grave concern over the approval given to Bharat Biotech’s Kovid-19 vaccine for limited use. He said that this work has been done in a hurry and can prove to be dangerous.

Giriraj Singh on Akhilesh’s ‘We will not get the BJP government vaccine’ – hide and get vaccine, keep people in confusion

Akhilesh said – I will not get the BJP vaccine

On Saturday, SP chief and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said, ‘I am not getting the vaccine at the moment. How can I trust the BJP vaccine, when our government is formed, everyone will get vaccinated for free. We cannot get a BJP vaccine.