1. Environment Minister Gopal Rai was infuriated when he was found to be negligent in dust control during an inspection on October 13 at the * Bhalswa Landfill Site * under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Hundreds of trucks arrive at the landfill site daily with garbage. Despite this, due to non-continuous spraying of water, dust pollution increased the problems of the people living in the surrounding areas. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to impose a fine of Rs 20 lakh against MCD and strict action should also be taken legally. Gopal Rai said that water spraying is not visible anywhere at the dumping site. This is why dust is blowing here. Gopal Rai said that I think that spraying of water at the dumping site would occur only occasionally. That is why action is being taken against them. We have further instructed that the number of tankers should be doubled and regular water sprayed properly, to prevent dust from blowing.

2. Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday 11 October ordered a fine of Rs 50 lakh for ignoring the rules at the construction site of NCRTC * in front of the * DDA office in Kasturba Nagar. During the surprise inspection, after digging at the construction site of NCRTC, there was no green cover on the soil and due to not spraying water, pollution was also spreading in the air.

3. Earlier on Saturday, October 10, the Delhi government imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the * Federation of Indian Commerce and Industry (FICCI) * for ignoring the environmental regulations. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee issued an order in this matter. In fact, FICCI was instructed to install anti-smog guns on August 14 to prevent dust from blowing up at the demolition site of Tansen Marg. On behalf of Delhi Pollution Control Committee, it was said that you stop work and report that you have followed the rules. But FICCI did not respond. After this, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and officials of Delhi Pollution Control Committee visited the demolition site on October 9 and found that the debris was lying on the site. And that was not covered.

Arrangements were also not made for not blowing dust. There was no arrangement for sprinkling water. No anti-smog gun was installed. Even the workers were not given dust masks. After this, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee issued an order saying that the work will not start again until the anti-smart gun is installed.

4. Heavy irregularities related to pollution were found in the construction of the drain along the Burari 100 Futa Main Road. During the inspection, Environment Minister Gopal Rai imposed a 20 lakh fine imposed on the PWD. Let us tell you that PWD belongs to Delhi Government. Apart from this, the DPCC has banned the construction work of 6 major sites in Delhi. The DPCC instructed to install anti-smog guns at these sites to prevent dust from blowing, which were not installed. After which action was taken to stop the construction work. These are sites. 1. Netaji city construction work, NBCC (asked to install anti smog gun on 20 August) 2. Sarojini Municipal Construction Works, NCCC (asked to install anti smog gun on 20 August) 3. FICCI Auditorium (asked to install anti smog gun on 20 August) 4. Construction work, CPWD, in Kasturba Nagar (asked to install anti smog gun on 20 September) 5. CRPF Head Quarters, CGO Complex (asked to install anti smog gun on 20 September) 6. Tyagraj Nagar, CPWD (Told to install anti smog gun on 20 September) At the same time, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also made preparations to reduce pollution. All the three municipal corporations of Delhi have designed mechanical sweeping machine, sprinkler, water jet machine, sewer cleaning suction machine to reduce dust all over Delhi. The three corporations have a total of 700 machines that will be used during this period. From today, 50 teams of CPCB have been deployed for inspection in Delhi-NCR from today. At present, the Center, the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are trying to stop pollution, but the effect of this on the air of Delhi is not visible yet. The air quality index is getting worse every day.

