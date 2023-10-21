Politics of war and thoughts of peace
In Ukraine and Palestine there are many calls to stop the fighting, especially from parties not directly involved in the conflict. If the demands go beyond calls to appear before the Security Council, then in the case of Ukraine the veto is in the hands of Russia and China, and if what is required is to stop the war on Gaza, the veto comes from the United States. The late great British historian Eric Hobsbawm said that two-thirds of problems cannot find a solution before the Security Council!
Demanding a ceasefire or fighting to consider how to enter into negotiations seems like an opportunity in the midst of danger, with no guarantees of its success until one of the parties grows weary or believes that the losses will increase and the hope of achieving victory will diminish. Unlike the initiator of the war, those targeted want to end it by any means possible. The initiator has policies and goals, and the Russians have achieved one or most of their goals, and therefore it was easy for them to agree to a ceasefire. War is policies, and after fighting, policies require that the two parties sit down to negotiate so that the invader obtains the fruits of his fighting, or some of them.
Those who were defeated or agreed to a ceasefire hoped that negotiation would be a way to reduce losses. The goals of the Gaza fighters are to undermine Israeli superiority, so that the Hamas movement will be recognized and President Mahmoud Abbas’ papers will be ended, and the Hamasists will obtain the release of the six thousand prisoners in Israeli prisons, thus increasing their popularity.
Did they estimate what the Israeli reactions would be to this incursion if it happened? It is likely that they expected the end in comparison with previous wars. Every war ended with negotiations, and Egypt and some other countries led negotiations about prisoners and reconstruction.
However, this time the fighters were not satisfied with firing missiles, but rather penetrated the wall and proceeded through tunnels, marches, and boats to the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip, where they killed, took hostage, and destroyed. Did they not expect that the reaction this time would be stronger, and that the Israelis would not be content with aerial bombardment, even if it was terrible?! Eleven days later, the fighters are still firing rockets, although their numbers have gradually decreased, but more than a third of the Gaza Strip has been destroyed, and the dead are more than four thousand, and the wounded are more than ten thousand.
How do Israelis think? What are they aiming for? They want to annihilate Hamas, even by ground invasion. The Western world is with them in considering the Palestinian fighters as terrorist organizations and therefore they should be attacked unanimously like the Nazis and ISIS! As in the case of Hamas: what next? Likewise in the case of Israel: what next? What is happening to Gaza and its residents? Who rules there? It seems that both sides did not think long about the consequences. This is horrifying, because the atrocities against civilians will not end soon: Hamas has to reap the fruits of the attack by remaining steadfast if possible, and Israel has to restore prestige and prisoners. What about after the war in terms of destinies? Is there a political horizon on which hopes can be placed?
The Israelis are warning their Western allies against political talk so that the Palestinians and Arabs do not get greedy, and so that Hamas, which is intended to be crushed, does not benefit! Thus, the war this time is more horrific than ever, and weapons policies prevail. As for peace, it is the hope of those with good intentions in the humanitarian institutions and the Arab and Islamic public. The extent of the response cannot be calculated in this circumstance.
Professor of Islamic Studies – Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities
#Politics #war #thoughts #peace