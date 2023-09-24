CommentaryDelta Commissioner Peter Glas warned on Budget Day that more money must be reserved to protect our country against the water. However, the two-day parliamentary debate that followed was mainly about other things. And although there is no acute danger, the voter can expect something different from our parliament, writes political reporter Hans van Soest in this commentary.
Hans van Soest
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Politics #pay #attention #long #term