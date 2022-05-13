Political power is not shared. Governor Rubén Rocha not only removed a member of his cabinet, but also decided to break an important political alliance. Surely it was a measure long thought, but in the end it was considered necessary. As a result of this event, many things are going to change in Sinaloa.

Was the governor’s decision the right one? Obviously yes. That sentence by Cuen when stating that “we are going to co-govern”, marked a relationship of political deterioration. In addition, Cuen has always been a politician with initiative and ideas of his own. His subordinate role was untenable, and he became an uncomfortable official. But now Cuen will have greater freedom of political action.

By separating an uncontrollable ally, the governor strengthens his political position and sets the stage for other decisions. But he also conveys a message to those who have not aligned themselves with his politics. However, at the same time, he will have to face new risks: one of them will be inside the Morena party.

Morena is a kind of dark object of desire. The internal conflict tends to grow. It is true that Rocha controls a good part of that party. But the mayors of Mazatlán, Culiacán and Ahome also have a good part of the partisan structure at their service. In addition, Cuen affirms that he will continue to be closely linked to the national leadership of Morena.

This situation is a real problem for Governor Rocha. But his political action is just beginning. He has already pushed Cuen aside, but he will still try to reduce his political influence by co-opting local deputies and aldermen. It is possible that he will also take action to try to cut Cuen’s umbilical cord with the UAS.

Similarly, it is to be expected that there will be more pressure to incorporate all mayors into their government policy. It is clear that, in the immediate future, the political risks for the governor continue to lie within the ranks of his own party and those of his allies. Opposition parties such as PAN, PRI, MC or PRD, today do not represent any threat.

Rubén Rocha is the governor with the greatest political force that Sinaloa has ever had. He not only comfortably won the elections, but also has absolute control of the State Congress and the municipalities of the entity. No executive has had these extraordinary conditions. Therefore, Rocha’s strength is real and undeniable, and he wants to be prepared for the 2024 contest.

What has happened now is just the beginning. The objective is to align all the groups of the entity to guarantee the results desired by AMLO in 2024. Those who today show early sympathy towards an applicant will have to wait for the signal that the governor gives them. As an unmentionable said, today’s thing is to do politics, more politics, and a lot of politics. And that is only done by the boss.