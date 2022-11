Petra Laiti, chairperson of Finnish Sámi youth, accuses Mikko Kärnä of inciting Sámi hatred on Twitter.

“Mikko Kärnä arouses fear and anxiety in many Sámi, but I don’t want to comment on this under my own name.”

“There would be a lot to say, but I don’t want to be the target of Kärnä’s goal.”

“I don’t want to intervene with a five-meter stick.”