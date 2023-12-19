Politics-judiciary clash, Crosetto relaunches: “No attacks”. VIDEO

“I think it is legitimate for us to ask ourselves and define, with this Parliament and not the government, the rules within which the powers of the State compare, interact and work: representation belongs to politics. Representation does not belong to the judiciary or even to the Executive: according to the Constitution it belongs to this chamber and that of the Senate, it belongs to Parliament”. Thus the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto to the Chamber in the urgent information regarding his recent ones statements on the judiciary.



“I was told – explained the minister during his speech – that in various official meetings of the judiciary and congresses things were said that were supposed to raise institutional concerns, a debate. Mine was not an attack on the judiciary, mine were reflections and concerns regarding some trends that I see emerging not in a Carbonaro way but in a very evident way”. Furthermore, in Crosetto's opinion, “it would be time to build a peace table in which the rules for coexistence in the coming years are defined. It is not possible for there to be a clash from '94 to today without bringing the discussion and composition back within this chamber, which according to the Constitution is the place where the rules are made.”

In his speech in the Chamber, Minister Crosetto, alongside whom Justice Minister Carlo Nordio was sitting, cited a series of passages that emerged from conferences with statements from magistrates. The government's urgent information took place regarding the recent statements relating to the judiciary released by the Minister of Defense to Corriere della Sera last November 26, in which Crosetto had said: “They tell me about a current in the judiciary in which they talk about how to stop the anti-democratic drift to which Meloni is leading us. Since we have seen all sorts of things done in the past, if I know this country well I expect that open this season soon, before the European Championships…”, the minister said, further adding that the current centre-right government can only be put at risk by the “judicial opposition”.

In addition to having already responded in Parliament on the topic on December 1st to a question from the group leader of the Chamber of +Europa Benedetto Della Vedova, the minister was also heard on 6 December at the Prosecutor's Office in Rome, as a person informed of the facts, regarding his fears. Last Friday Crosetto had also met the president of the National Magistrates Association, Giuseppe Santalucia, at the ministry: a meeting described as cordial in which – as far as we had learned – there would have been a clarification on the issue.

Subscribe to the newsletter

