Politics | Italy’s culture minister resigned due to a secret affair with a special assistant

Policy|Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano initially tried to deny his relationship with the social media influencer who worked as his assistant.

Italian Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano left his position on Friday at the end of a scandalous relationship mess, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

Sangiuliano resigned after his sidestepping came to light.

Sangiuliano had had an affair with a social media influencer who worked as his special assistant Maria Rosaria Boccia with.

The relationship between the minister and the assistant ended between July and August, and after that the former mistress opened up about the relationship publicly.

Sangiuliano initially tried to deny the relationship, or that Boccia even worked for him.

However, Boccia published pictures of them together and travel tickets, which proved that he had accompanied Sangiuliano on business trips. The e-mail messages made it clear that the relationship was not purely professional.

Eventually Sangiuliano admitted the secret relationship in an interview with the Italian public broadcaster RAI.

Sangiuliano publicly apologized to his wife From Federica Corsiniwho works as a reporter for RAI. In the interview, Sangiuliano said he made a mistake and said he regrets the shame he caused his family.

Although Italy has a long tradition of various scandals orchestrated by politicians, Sangiuliano is by Giorgia Meloni the first government minister to resign.

Media sources described on Friday that Sangiuliano had “disgraced” the prime minister, who enjoys solid support.

Prime Minister Meloni appointed the director of the contemporary art museum Maxx as the new minister of culture Alessandro Giuli.