London (dpa)

A high-ranking Czech official confirmed that UEFA’s punishment of Ondre Kudela of the Czech team Slavia Prague by banning ten matches for racist abuse of Scottish Rangers player Glenn Camara is unfair, and meets the sinister aspirations of a small group of activists, as he described it.

Skulla, defender of Slavia Prague and the Czech national team, is scheduled to miss the European Nations Cup, after he was punished for racist behavior, when he insulted Camara, the Rangers midfielder, in a match that brought the two teams together last month in the European League Championship.

The British “Sky Sports” reported that Codela was also facing a court appearance in Scotland, after the police submitted a report to the Public Prosecutor against the “34-year-old” player, in which they explained his racist behavior.

Czech Minister Vaclav Minar accused the European Union (UEFA) of acting hypocritical in the Codela crisis. In a letter sent to the Disciplinary and Penalties Committee at UEFA, Menard wrote: “I see that racism is not proven and alleged. The UEFA inspector himself asked whether Codela himself had made racist statements.”

He added in the letter that Sky Sports reported: Nevertheless, you decided to punish a player who did not harm anyone, and only verbally insulted his opponent “according to the player’s statement about the incident”, and a respectable person would be indicted without any evidence.

“This is something that makes things difficult and makes it impossible for athletes to fulfill their dream of competing in the European League, all to meet the aspirations of a small group of activists and a team that could not win on the field so he talks about alleged racism,” he said.