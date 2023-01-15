Politics | In politics, we are now frantically looking for those who are wrong – but does it have any significance in terms of the elections?

The most essential thing in surviving a politician’s career is not being right, but flexible adaptation to the changing reality.

A year After the 2019 parliamentary elections, I declared that the center will definitely not enter the government.

In December 2022, I said I would perform at karaoke Finland in good shape –rallatusif the center, which has fallen into even deeper support, goes to the next government.

I have already carefully browsed the karaoke lists in the hope that the old election song will not be found in their selection.

I might be wrong again. Forecasting is a risky business.

Recently, the political debate has been looking for those who are right, especially in the energy sector.

In the middle of the electricity crisis, the Greens’ old opposition to nuclear power seems silly to many, as does the old wind power talk of basic Finns with exploding bats.

When reality changes, generally accepted truths change.

Where from Finnish politicians have been “wrong” and “right” about everything else?

I put the words in quotation marks, because in many questions it is not possible to show with certainty who was right, even after ages. Reality and its interpretations can change many times.

When I asked politicians on Twitter to share their mistakes, a few brave ones showed up. Many of them are candidates in the upcoming elections. With a pillow i gave also the opportunity to tell about being right.

Sini Korpinen (cook) said that he was wrong about the benefits of the taxi reform. Party mate Hi Sammallahti admitted that he was wrong a long time ago when he opposed the right of homosexuals to adopt. A third party member, Matias Pajulasaid that he only later understood the benefits of the subjective right to day care for the child.

The Left Alliance Veronika Honkasalo announced that he is no longer in favor of criminalizing the purchase of sex or categorically cutting home care support.

From Tampere Jaakko Stenhäll (vihr) said that he believed 15 years ago that it was not worth investing in energy-intensive industrial activities in Finland. “Boy was I wrong!”

One politician, from the Greens Oras Tynkkynen, told about his mistakes by phone. Anti-EU in his youth and later doubt about the possibilities of solar power, he lists.

From recent history it’s hard to find a moment where wrongdoers were exposed as much and from such high positions as in the spring of 2022.

We were wrong about the gas pipeline, NATO, Putin – in general about Russia and its intentions. Actually, from the bottom of the entire Finnish foreign policy.

“ People would rather correct their own views than change parties in protest.

Can the voter forgive the politician for such a big mistake? Will we see the revenge of the voters in the elections?

Docent of general political science at the University of Helsinki Hanna Wass despite my instigation, does not stray into predicting, but reminds that voters have different starting points in their deliberations. You can look to the rearview mirror or to the future. On the other hand, you can punish the one who was wrong or reward the one who was right.

“There is no systematic method of punishment in the elections”, emphasizes Wass.

People also prefer to correct their own views rather than, for example, change party in protest.

This was seen in the removal of the pension pipe, Wass illustrates. First the Dem voters were in the survey against it, but when the Dem-led government took the matter forward, the opinion of the supporters also changed.

As far as NATO is concerned, the desire to punish is reduced by the fact that many voters see the wrongdoer also in their own mirror. It is easy to feel understanding towards such mistakes that you yourself have committed. And there is still no definitive truth about NATO. The door of the military alliance is still badly covered in Turkish rust.

Essential in terms of a politician’s survival, it is not about being right, but about flexible adaptation to a changing reality.

Characterized as a master of coat turns Urho Kekkonen made a key change of heart in terms of his future in November 1942.

In the past, Kekkonen, who even fantasized about a great Finland, realized during a group trip with his friends in Rovaniemi that Germany was going to lose the world war. Finland had to get out of the war.

The harbinger of a new foreign policy line and a guarantor of friendship with the Soviet Union emerged from the hater of the eastern neighbor.

It is probably unnecessary for a politician to be too ashamed of his misjudgments.

“If a person openly says that he has changed his position and gives a reason, it seems that it is appreciated in the Finnish mentality”, Oras Tynkkynen reflects.

As long as you don’t swing like a weathervane or trip over and over again into the same pitfall, he adds.

“First [entinen pääministeri] Esko Aho was in the Russian Sperbank supporting Putin’s regime and then moved to do the same in the direction of China. I understand if something like this is dealt with quite strongly.”

I followed on Tuesday at Sanomatalo, Ilta-Sanomie’s chairman exam. Accusations flew in the air.

You took on even more debt! We warned about the energy crisis! I said then! You didn’t think so then!

Although being wrong and right do not necessarily decide a politician’s career, they really are the renewable fuel of political debate.