Highlights: Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati target the Yogi government

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi talks to victim’s father, Hathras will also go

Akhilesh Yadav said that now there is no hope left from insensitive power

Mayawati kept the case in the fast track court and demanded justice soon

Hashtag campaign to demand justice for gang rape victim on Twitter

Lucknow

In Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, the gang-rape victim died during treatment fifteen days later. After the death of Hathras’ daughter, the politics in UP has intensified. Several opposition parties, including Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati have directly targeted the Yogi government. Here the demand for justice for the victim has increased. People have started a hashtag campaign on Twitter.

The girl was gangraped in Hathras. Her tongue was cut off by the accused after the gang rape. Not only this, his spine was broken. Nine days after the incident, the girl came to her senses and then she gestured to her incident.

Hathras gang rape: tongue slit, spinal cord broken … Bayan’s condition in gestures before death, story of humanity written in two pages

‘No hope from insensitive power’

Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, ‘A helpless Dalit daughter, victim of Hathras gang rape and cruelty, finally succumbed. Wreath with moist eyes! There is no hope left from today’s insensitive power. ‘

Priyanka spoke to the victim’s father, will get justice

Priyanka Gandhi spoke to the father of Hathras rape victim on the phone and said, ‘We will fight for your justice, we are making arrangements to take you home. I will come to your house soon You have lost your daughter, I can understand your pain. We are with you‘



Earlier Priyanka Gandhi tweeted that Yogi Adityanath is responsible for the safety of women in UP. The murderers of the girl child should get severe punishment. The Congress General Secretary wrote, ‘A Dalit girl who suffered in Hathras died in Safdarjung Hospital. For two weeks she struggled with life and death in hospitals. Incidents of rape in Hathras, Shahjahanpur and Gorakhpur have rocked the state.

Hathras gang-rape: PAC stationed in village, threatening to kill victim’s family like Unnao scandal

‘Yogis are responsible for safety’

Priyanka Gandhi made two consecutive tweets. In another tweet, he targeted Yogi Sarkar and wrote, ‘Law and order in UP has deteriorated to an extreme extent. There is no name-o-mark of safety of women. Criminals are committing open crime. The killers of this girl should get severe punishment. You are responsible for the safety of women of CM Yogi Adityanath UP.

Hathras’ gang rape victim lost life, died in AIIMS, Delhi

‘Case on fast track, criminals get punished soon’

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati tweeted, ‘The news of the death of Dalit victim today after gang rape in Hathras, UP is very sad. The government should provide all possible help to the victim’s family and ensure speedy execution of the culprits by prosecuting them in fast track courts, this is the demand of the BSP.

Yogi Sarkar expresses condolences

Here, spokesperson in the Yogi government, Siddharth Nath Singh said, ‘The incident is very sad. The whole government is expressing agreement with that family. The government will take strict action under the law. It should not be called compensation by the government, the victim family is being given a help of Rs 10 lakh. The family wants the government to get the body from Safdarganj Hospital soon, so the government is working in that direction. The government is extending all possible help on its behalf. The culprits of the case will not be spared, harsh action will be taken in the case.

People have started demanding justice for the victim in the Hathras case. The hashtag campaign on Twitter has intensified. People are demanding justice. With this, a candle is being burnt at seven in the evening and a tribute is paid to the victim.