A vital democracy thrives on real alternatives. Politicians should finally have the courage to set priorities and no longer shy away from unreasonable demands. Otherwise it will destroy even more trust.

PAccording to an old saying, politics is expressed in numbers. What this means is that the priorities of those in power are most clearly reflected in a country’s budget. However, if you look at the network of German budgets and special budgets of the past decades, it is difficult to see any major changes; not even a change of power takes place. More and more money was simply spent. New governments set new accents here and there, but paid no price for it. They ruled without prioritizing.

Here lies the deeper reason for the malaise in which the coalition is now mired. What was considered necessary, whether a more rapid ecological conversion, the renovation of the Bundeswehr, compensation for high energy prices or more social benefits, was initiated without significantly reducing spending elsewhere. It would be better to expand the options and introduce shadow households. The pitiful indications from the coalition that the Merkel governments have already done something similar cannot be dismissed.