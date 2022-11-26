Saturday, November 26, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Politics | Iiro Viinanen rants about billion-dollar cuts in recession-stricken Finland. Soon, today’s politicians will have to make equally tough decisions.

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 26, 2022
in World Europe
0

Iiro Viinanen’s memory works, even though his legs can no longer support him. Picture: Jasmine Färling / HS

Finland went through a recession in the middle of billion cuts. The then finance minister Iiro Viinanen tells what it’s like to do politics when there are only bad options and you’re sure to get angry.

Emil Elo HS

2:00 am | Updated 13:18

Few one of us wants to make everyone hate him, no matter what. However, every now and then the economic cycles and previous events come together in such a way that the politician has to make a tough decision, at which his opponents and his own scrunch their noses.

#Politics #Iiro #Viinanen #rants #billiondollar #cuts #recessionstricken #Finland #todays #politicians #equally #tough #decisions

See also  Bed Bath & Beyond CFO dies after New York crash
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Latin American left and the hijacking of biographies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.