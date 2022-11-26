Politics | Iiro Viinanen rants about billion-dollar cuts in recession-stricken Finland. Soon, today’s politicians will have to make equally tough decisions.

Iiro Viinanen’s memory works, even though his legs can no longer support him.

Finland went through a recession in the middle of billion cuts. The then finance minister Iiro Viinanen tells what it’s like to do politics when there are only bad options and you’re sure to get angry.

Emil Elo HS 2:00 am | Updated 13:18

Few one of us wants to make everyone hate him, no matter what. However, every now and then the economic cycles and previous events come together in such a way that the politician has to make a tough decision, at which his opponents and his own scrunch their noses.