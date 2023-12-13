Politics | Helsinki deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki involved in an incident at a football match

Arhinmäki explains that he was leaving the stadium when a younger Finnish supporter celebrated the victory by climbing over the fence.

Helsinki deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki (left) behavior in a football match attracts attention. Arhinmäki was involved in an incident during the game of the Finnish national football team, or Huuhkajie, in San Marino in November.

He was the first to tell about it Stopwho described Arhinmäki jumping on the orderly's neck and wrapping his arms around him.

Arhinmäki himself tells In his Facebook post that he was leaving the stadium when a younger Finnish supporter celebrated the victory by climbing over the fence. Arhinmäki says that he intervened in the situation.

“The local law enforcers took him down forcefully. As a bystander who was next to me, I tried to intervene and calm the situation,” Arhinmäki writes.

He also commented on the incident via text message Ilta-Sanom.

“The situation seemed that [se] could have escalated, so I think it's worth trying to calm them down,” Arhinmäki wrote to IS.

HS reached out to Arhinmäki, but he did not respond to calls.