The BJP has put RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav in the dock for the murder of Dalit leader Shakti Malik. The RJD leaders have sought answers in this matter. BJP national spokesperson Sanjay Mayukh and Sambit Patra held a press conference at the party’s central office on Monday and said that the names of these two leaders were listed in the FIR.

The people of Bihar should clear the situation in this regard. The process of assembly elections in Bihar has started and the BJP is strongly raising this issue. BJP spokesperson said that Bihar can be developed by the NDA government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has said that Bihar’s well-known Dalit youth leader Shakti Kumar Malik was killed in Kehat police station area of ​​Bihar’s Purnia district. He was previously the general secretary of the RJD’s Scheduled Caste Morcha, a few days before he was expelled from the party. Independents from Raniganj were set to contest. An FIR has been registered against six people, including Tejashwi and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, in Malik’s murder case. BJP’s media co-in-charge Dr. Sanjay Mayukh said that Dalit leader Malik is killed when the Lalu family does social justice. When it comes to economic justice, the cattle become fodder and the public becomes poor. Except for the son and daughter in power, this family has done well for anyone, it is not found even when searching with lantern.