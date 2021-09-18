fromKathrin Reikowski conclude

Before Armin Laschet appeared in the election campaign, there was a medical emergency: on Saturday, a CDU politician collapsed and had to be reanimated for minutes.

Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia) – Before Armin Laschet (CDU) arrived for an election campaign appearance in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia), a local CDU politician collapsed. Armin Laschet was on the way and asked the organizers on site whether the performance should take place at all.

According to bild.de the local politician had to be reanimated by the rescue service for minutes before he could be contacted again. Only then was he hospitalized. The approximately 350 present in the campaign tent applauded the politician in front of the transport.

Armin Laschet’s campaign appearance can take place with the consent of the family

“I think if something like this happens, politics has to take a back seat,” Laschet said later. The Paderborn CDU member of the Bundestag Carsten Linnemann (44) confirmed to Laschet that the appearance could take place. “The person is doing better, I know the person very, very well. He is also very involved in the CDU. And he’s stable, ”he said bild.de said. The family of the person concerned also agreed that Laschet should give his speech as planned.

Support for the rescue workers came from a group of counter-demonstrators against Laschet’s appearance. Representatives of “Parents for future” had used their banner as a privacy screen for the emergency services.

Laschet (CDU) improvises speech and thanks the rescue workers

In his campaign speech, the CDU candidate for chancellor improvised, so bild.de. Laschet emphasized that politics had to take a back seat to a medical emergency. “There is only one thing: to take care of those who have suffered something in terms of health at that moment and it is a very, very good signal that they are on the mend,” said Laschet at the beginning of his speech. In other parts of the speech, too, he moved away from the prepared manuscript and went into the work of the rescue workers.

“In the political debates – far away from rural areas – we often talk very derogatory about them. We experience in society that rescue workers are attacked. Something like that is completely incomprehensible to me, ”Laschet said aloud bild.de. Photos show how Laschet thanks the paramedics with a handshake. He also refrained from attacking his opponents Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and Olaf Scholz (SPD) because the moment was not the right time for something like that. Contender Baerbock (Greens) delivered a TV debate with a farmer. (kat)