So far, two Corona vaccines have been approved in the country, with the gift of vaccine on New Year, the double dose of politics has also been prepared. On the one hand, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders have raised questions on the approval of the vaccine, on the other hand, while retaliating the questions of the opposition, Union Minister Hardeep Puri has put Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in the dock. But raised questions.Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on Sunday that our friends are sad that the two vaccines approved by DCGI have been made in India. He said that all these leaders also question the valor of our army. It is evident that they are permanently political marginalized.

Two Corona vaccines approved in India, Congress raises questions on approval of ‘Kovacine’

Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh raised questions

From Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to Jairam Ramesh expressed concern over the approval of the India Biotech indigenous vaccine. Shashi Tharoor said that Kovaxin has not yet completed Phase-3 trials, so it may be a matter of concern to approve it. Doctor Harshvardhan should give clarification on this. It should also be avoided until the entire trial is over. India may start with the use of Astra Zeneca in the meantime. Earlier, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav had also expressed concern over the vaccine that he would not get the BJP vaccine.



Approval for emergency use of covishield and covaxine

Ever since the beginning of the new year, there has been continuous good news about the Corona vaccine. Following the recommendation of the Expert Committee, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Kovishield of Serum Institute and Kovaxin of Bharat Biotech for emergency use in India. In addition, Zydus Cadila vaccine ‘Zykov-D’ has been approved for Phase III clinical trials.

Akhilesh Union minister overturned on ‘BJP vaccine’