Politics | Expert: It is contradictory that a politician elected in the elections has to stay

According to the experts, it would be necessary to examine whether it is appropriate for the same people to act as decision-makers in several bodies.

Change leader Ville-Veikko Ahonen from the Ministry of Finance is critical of politicians staying away.

HS reported earlier About the stagnation problem that occurred in the welfare area of ​​Western Uusimaa. Several politicians may have to be left out of major decisions regarding social security savings, because they act in several political roles.

“From the point of view of democracy, it is problematic if situations arise where a large part of the people elected as decision-makers have to abstain from decision-making,” says Ahonen.

The problem concerns situations where the same politicians work in several decision-making bodies, such as for example the regional board and the city board.

In the city government, the politician should promote the interests of the city, and in the regional government, the interests of the entire welfare region. Since the interests of the city and the region may be in conflict, the politician may have to remain himself.

“Yes, there is a certain kind of contradiction here. If the residents of the region or municipality have chosen a person, then they also expect that he is making decisions,” says Ahonen.

Ahonen reminds that discussions similar to the one in Western Uusimaa have been going on all over Finland for a long time. The same is emphasized by the managing director of Hyvil oy, a well-being area company that provides advice to welfare area decision-makers Sami Uotinen.

“There have been issues of barriers before, but with the welfare areas we have a new application situation,” states Uotinen.

According to Uotinen, it is possible that the new application situation has not been sufficiently anticipated in the rapidly accumulated legislation on welfare areas.

He reminds us that the question of staying is not black and white.

“This is also related to the question of who can be elected to which institution. At best, eligibility regulations can prevent disqualification. On the other hand, at the same time, we must also hold on to political rights and participation rights,” he reflects.

Problem is therefore not simple. On the other hand, it is important for decision-makers to be aware of possible conflicts of interest. At the same time, it is not appropriate that the people voted by the citizens have to abstain from decision-making.

Uotinen and Ahonen are of the opinion that the retention issue should be examined in more detail.

“Now is the right time to have a broader social and political discussion about this. We have regional elections in a year, and the parties are starting to nominate their candidates. We encourage the parties to think about possible disability issues already at this stage,” says Ahonen.

However, in Ahonen's opinion, the issue should not be rushed directly to the level of legislation. Primarily, he would weigh how appropriate it is that the same people are deciding on things at many levels.

“Those elected to the regional council and the regional board should think about the interest of the region, not the individual municipality. From that point of view, this is not so much a legislative issue, but rather a wider societal discussion about how the nomination of candidates should be done and who should be in which body in general”, says Ahonen.

Uotinen would see the need to look at the legislation as well.

“It would be good to at least examine whether the legislation is up-to-date in this respect and whether it adequately takes this new situation into account.”