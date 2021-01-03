In the beginning of the new year, the government has given two vaccines to the country that is suffering from the corona epidemic. Politics has also started as soon as Oxford’s Kovishield and Bharat Biotech’s co-vaccine have been approved for emergency use. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav first gave a statement on the corona vaccine, followed by several opposition leaders. Many opposition parties are targeting the BJP and the government through the vaccine. BJP leaders and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri have retaliated after the statements of several leaders including Akhilesh Yadav, former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor, Rashid Alvi. Puri has alleged that these people first questioned the valor of our soldiers and are now unhappy about the vaccine.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “Our in-house Cinik Jayaram, Tharoor and Akhilesh are behaving in their full form.” He first questioned the bravery of our soldiers and is saddened that the two vaccines made by India have got the green signal from DCGI. Apparently they are politically marginalized. “Let us tell you that Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday called the Corona vaccine a BJP vaccine and said he would not get the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Corona vaccine and everyone would come back when his government comes. Free vaccination. However, he was also targeted by BJP leaders after this.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said – Covaxin can be dangerous

Bharat Biotech’s indigenous vaccine Kovacine was declared dangerous by Thiruvananthapuram MP and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor after receiving DCGI’s approval on Sunday. He said on Twitter, “The covaxine has not yet been tested in Phase III. It has been approved ahead of time, which can be dangerous.” He urged the Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, to avoid the use of covicin until the trial is over. He further said in the tweet that the Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan should be clarified. Until complete testing is done, its use should be avoided. India, meanwhile, can begin vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Our in-house cynics M / s Jairam, Tharoor & Akhilesh are behaving true to form. They first questioned the valor of our soldiers & are now unhappy that the two vaccines to get DCGI nod are made in India. Clearly they are on a quest for permanent political marginalization. – Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 3, 2021

Congress leader Rashid Alvi also surrounded the government on the vaccine

Congress leader Rashid Alvi has supported the statement made by SP President Akhilesh Yadav on the vaccine. He has accused the government of saying agencies were leveled against opposition leaders. Rashid Alvi said, “Within the last six years, the BJP and the Prime Minister of the country pitted several central agencies, including the CBI, ED, against the leaders of the opposition.” So today, Akhilesh Yadav or the leaders of the opposition have any kind of fear that there is no mistake if there is no misuse of the vaccine. “The Congress leader further said that the way the government is against the leaders of the opposition And is prosecuting. Every opposition leader wants to abolish the government, so if anyone fears that the vaccine may be misused, the government should take the leaders of the opposition into confidence.

The way BJP & PM have used agencies including CBI, Income Tax Dept & ED against opposition leaders, I think there’s nothing wrong with it if Akhilesh Yadav fears that vaccine can be misused. The way govt is working against opposition leaders, fear is justified: Rashid Alvi, Congress pic.twitter.com/qXuXRsmzdW – ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

‘BJP government should not consider any decorative-showy event’

After calling the Corona vaccine a BJP vaccine, Akhilesh Yadav again tweeted about the vaccine on Sunday morning. He surrounded the government and said that the vaccination of corona is a sensitive process, so the BJP government should not consider it as a decorative event and start it only after concrete arrangements. This is a matter related to the life of the people, hence the risk of improvement cannot be raised later. The fixed date for vaccination of the poor should be declared. At the same time, while reversing Akhilesh’s statement on Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister of the state and former BJP President Keshav Prasad Maurya had said that Akhilesh Yadav does not trust the vaccine and it is an insult to the doctors and scientists of the country.