You don’t have to be a seasoned connoisseur to predict that Ukraine will win the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday evening. At the bookmakers, the country leaves the other contenders (United Kingdom, Italy, Sweden) far behind. That is probably not because the Ukrainian Kalush Orchestra brings such infectious folk-rap with ‘Stefania’. But because the European TV viewer sympathizes with the country that is at war with Russia, the neighboring country that is not allowed to participate this year for that reason.

The management would like to free the festival from politics. After all, it is about a friendly singing competition, and about the fraternization of peoples. But politics does not keep you out and always plays a role.

Three media researchers, Nel Ruigrok (LJS Nieuwsmonitor), Wouter van Atteveldt (Free University) and Janet Takens (Thomas More Hogeschool) informed NRC the scoring since 1975 and conclude that countries in an armed conflict receive on average slightly more points (0.73 points) than countries that live in peace. Since 2016, when the points of the juries and the public were split, it turned out to be the latter: the televoters, or the viewers at home who vote via their telephone. Conflict zones include Russia and other former Soviet republics, and the Balkan countries from the Yugoslav civil war. The reason for this advantage is not clear: maybe they are sympathy votes, maybe the conflict countries benefit from more name recognition in the press.

You would expect that countries that are at odds with each other would not vote for each other. But when Russia and Ukraine clashed over the Donbas region in 2016, it only affected the jury vote: both juries have given each other zero points since then. But the televoters continued to vote en masse for each other’s countries. They often gave each other twelve or ten points; the highest or the second highest number. Apparently politics does play a role for the juries, but personal and cultural ties are more important for ordinary TV viewers. Ukraine is usually a bit more generous to Russia than the other way around. In general, the neighbors effect (neighbouring countries vote for each other) appears to be stronger than the conflict effect. Neighboring countries give each other an average of 2.3 points more than non-neighbours.

Ukrainian singer Maruv refused to sign a contract forbidding her to perform in Russia. As a result, Ukraine did not participate in 2019.

Don’t mention the war

Like international football tournaments, such a singing competition is a form of sublimated warfare – a safe way to open the nationalist valve. Many countries, especially the relatively new states, come to the festival to proudly wave their flags and also take any political problems with them. If it’s not the states, it’s the activists, such as those from the gay community, who use the festival as a global stage. For example, since the anti-gay laws of 2013, Russian singers have been regularly greeted with booing — reason for the organization to install boo suppressors.

In other ways too, the festival’s leadership is doing everything it can to keep politics out. In 2009, for example, Georgia’s disco song, “We Don’t Wanna Put In,” was rejected because it would insult Russian President Putin. In 2015, Armenia had to change the title of the entry ‘Don’t Deny’ because it would be a reference to the Armenian Genocide of 1915. A year later, the country was turned upside down when singer Iveta Mukuchyan waved the flag of Artsach – the unrecognized republic in Nagorno-Karabakh at the heart of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan; two countries that more often cause political riots at the festival. In 2009, Azerbaijani police picked up televoters for questioning for voting for enemy Armenia.

In 2016 Ukraine won with singer ‘1944’ jamalaon Stalin’s deportation of the Crimean Tartars – a reference to the Russian capture of Crimea.

Crimean Tartars Deportation

Strangely enough, the Ukrainian song ‘1944’ was approved by the leadership: it is about the deportation of the Crimean Tartars that year by Soviet leader Stalin – a reference to the capture of Crimea in 2014 by Russia. Despite protests from Russia, the song was allowed to participate because, according to the leadership, it was a historical story. Ukraine won that year. The song sounds topical again: “When strangers come to your house/ They kill everyone and say: we are innocent. Innocent.”

Ukraine itself has not been averse to political games in recent years. In 2019, Ukrainian singer Maruv was not allowed to participate because she did not want to sign a contract that prohibited her from performing in Russia, among other things. Ukraine withdrew completely after this, officially because too many Ukrainian artists “have ties to a hostile state.” In 2017, the country refused Russian singer Yulia Samojlova entry to the festival because she had performed in Crimea. This year’s Ukrainian singer, Alina Pasj, was also not allowed to participate because of this ‘offense’. That’s why the second choice, Kalush Orchestra, is there this week.