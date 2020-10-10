Twenty days have passed since Madrid began to limit mobility in various basic health areas. 20 days of comings and goings, with the epidemic curve soaring and measures at half gas to stop it. Along the way, insufficient restrictions that led to a strong political fight and an expansion of the measures at the stroke of a ministerial order that ended up being unauthorized by a court and led to a state of alarm in the community. The chaos of recent weeks on account of the management of the health crisis in Madrid has put the credibility of the measures on the ropes among the population and experts warn that it may affect compliance with the restrictions. The coronavirus, meanwhile, is rampant in the community, with a cumulative incidence of 541 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, more than twice the Spanish average.

Belén and Jesús, 62 and 74 years old, have decided to move away from the political ups and downs and impose some semi-confinement guidelines on themselves. Both have pathologies, the virus has touched friends and acquaintances closely, so they are very aware. “We do not conceive of leaving the bridge, the most we go out is to walk around the park and go shopping with great care and caution.” They believe that politicians are creating tremendous chaos. “Right now politics is taking precedence over the lives of citizens and it is a shame. I don’t care what sign it is, but they are playing with us ”, the couple affirms bluntly before continuing their walk through the Parque del Oeste.

The experts consulted warn that the political and legal mess do a disservice to the fight against the pandemic. “People have to be puzzled and upset. All this generates the disaffection of the population and affects the credibility of the measures. It makes the fight against the pandemic very difficult, ”says Alberto Infante, emeritus professor of International Health at the National School of Health of the Carlos III Health Institute. Daniel López-Acuña, former director of Health Action in Crisis at the World Health Organization (WHO), agrees: “Citizens are left confused, perplexed, irritated and anxious about this changing situation. It is urgent to show clarity ”.

According to Antonio Sanz, professor of the Department of Basic, Evolutionary and Educational Psychology at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​the factors that most influence the emotional response to a threatening situation, such as a pandemic, are certainty and control. “The staging of the political conflict has caused the worst combination of these factors: maximum uncertainty and minimum control. Now the feeling will be one of anger, anguish and resignation ”, he explains. The Community of Madrid announced on September 29 a pre-agreement with the Ministry of Health to apply restrictions, but, the next day, before the Interterritorial Council where it had to be approved, Madrid dropped the agreement. Health imposed the confinement and the regional government assured that it would appeal, although in the end it complied with the order until this Thursday the justice overturned the mobility restriction dictated by Health. Madrilenians, mired in uncertainty for a week, could now leave their municipalities, but then regional president Isabel Díaz-Ayuso, opposed to the perimeter closure, asked the population not to leave the community.

Sanz points out that this situation “can affect therapeutic adherence, in this case, preventive behaviors against covid-19” and can also damage mental health. The WHO has warned this week that fatigue levels are increasing in the European population due to the pandemic. “Citizens have made great efforts to contain covid-19, which has had an extraordinary cost and has exhausted us all. It’s easy to feel listless, unmotivated and experience fatigue, ”WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri P. Kluge said this week.

Pablo Andrés López, 17, leaves his Colegio Mayor with his suitcase in tow. He’s in a bit of a hurry, he’s going to catch a bus that will take him to Zaragoza. He is from Huesca but has met his father there to pick him up. This aerospace engineering student returns home via the Pilar bridge, but the restrictions were not an impediment at any time because he has a medical certificate to go to a review. However, he admits that he is not very informed. “Now I’m more involved with the university and I don’t have as much time to read and get informed. It is easy to disconnect. Anyway, I don’t go out a lot because of my own responsibility, not because they impose it on me. I think that above all young people we must be careful ”. Marta, 21, has taken her suitcase to class to avoid wasting time, she was also going to come back anyway. This child teacher student is from Rivas, so since she was not confined, she could legally return to her town in Segovia. “In theory I could go anyway. Well, in theory, because this is very poorly organized. In the end, it has become a political issue that we citizens do not favor at all. It’s hard to trust every restriction they put in place, it seems incredible to me that they haven’t agreed yet ”.

Denialism

Experts point out that the ups and downs in decision-making and the lack of clear and reliable information can encourage hoaxes and movements against the fight against the pandemic. “These dynamics fertilize the field of misinformation, hoaxes and denial. You have to make an effort of social pedagogy and avoid the political tantrum, ”says López-Acuña. A clear regulation to respond to the demand of the pandemic, Infante adds, would be helpful: “With the current regulation there is no legal certainty if it is not with the state of alarm.”

Alfonso and Carlos, both 26 years old, return to their town like every weekend. They both work in Madrid but are registered in Segovia, so they have an excuse to go and an excuse to return. “I just got off work and I haven’t had time to look at the restrictions, we don’t know if they are going to let us out or not, but we take the risk anyway.” This legal limbo to Laura, a Marketing student heading to Bilbao, seems silly. She has acquaintances who do the same: “If the trap is so easy to do, I don’t know why they put the measure,” the young woman questions. “In the end what they want is for us not to travel. If here the measures they are putting are not working it will be for something. Personally, many seem stupid to me”, ditch.

Epidemiologists insist that Madrid is weeks behind in taking measures and that has happened and will take its toll on health. “Failure to take action on time has led us to this situation of high incidence. Measures should have been taken six weeks before and return to social restrictions similar to those of phase 1 of the de-escalation to reduce the incidence, ”says López-Acuña. “These 20 days have produced an excess of disease and mortality that surely would have been avoided with the measures,” says Infante.

Experts warn that the perimeter closure will not be enough to lower the epidemic curve: “More restrictions will have to be applied within the municipalities. Public health measures are needed that have been slow because Madrid did not do its homework ”. It refers to the reinforcement of primary care, contact tracing and the diagnosis of the asymptomatic. In fact, Madrid has reduced the PCR it does per 100,000 inhabitants from 2,509 to 1,726 in just one week. The positivity rate, however, has hardly changed: it is 18.2%. “Stop measuring and not having a real indication of the magnitude of the incidence is dangers. It is an incomplete picture of reality, ”says López-Acuña.

Laura and Javier, 20 years old, rush the good weather days in Madrid eating outdoors. They admit that they have disconnected a bit from the dance of measures “Right now we have no idea. We didn’t even know if we could be here now, “says the medical student,” We learn about the regulations through the internet but many times it is not clear or is out of date. ” She was going back to her village, since the restrictions had been removed, but in the end nothing. “These policy discussions are a bit absurd, like they want to do something but don’t know what. Personally, I didn’t see any sense in what happened last week because in the end you could move around Madrid and people kept doing what they did before ”.

