“My husband has lost all interest in sex.” That’s what a lady told the doctor salvapitos, sex therapist specialized in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. “Ma’am,” the doctor replied, “this is your lucky day. I have just received a centiliter of the wonderful waters of saltilloAs everyone knows, a single drop of these thaumaturgical lymphs is enough to make the most downcast man your spirits lift again. I will tell you a true fact. I went to Museum of Antiquities. He carried with me a vial with that powerful liquid, and the mere fact of passing in front of the statue of Apollo he made the marble effigy of the naked god alter in such a way that now instead of a fig leaf one of the crotch covers his crotch. date palm. Tonight put a drop of saltillera water in her husband’s dinner and get ready to fully enjoy the immediate effect that this infallible natural remedy will have on him “. The next day Dr. Salvapitos He called the lady on the phone and asked her if the miraculous lymph had started her husband’s stopped motor. “I couldn’t give you the soup for dinner, doctor,’ the wife replied. I put a drop in it, and the spaghetti hardened and rose in such a way that I couldn’t fold it in the pot.”

“With this I have breakfast”. That’s what people used to say when they found out something unexpected. I had breakfast yesterday with the news that this Alito announced that the PRI will not support the initiative to reform the INE proposed by Lopez Obrador. I applaud the position of the PRI leader, and I think he will maintain it, although saying the latter attracts me the description of naive or another even worse. If after making this declaration the campechano recoils, and for a dark agreement end up supporting AMLOwould put the last nail in the coffin of the PRIwould make it almost impossible for the candidates of his party to win the governorships of the State of Mexico and Coahuila and he would damn himself, along with such a Ruben Moreirato the dustbin of history, to which those two gentlemen with such long tails approached when, in order not to be stepped on, they made the PRI benches vote in favor of extending the presence of the armed forces on the streets. It seems to be – hopefully so – that the bosses of the tricolor party have learned their lesson and are now siding with the law, reason and the citizens who defend the INE from the onslaught of AMLO. May it be at a good time. To err is of humans, but to persevere in error is foolish or corrupt.

Mr. Picharro received an invitation from his compadre astolio: I asked him to meet that night for a drink at the Bar Ahunda. When they were at the table, and after repeated tequila toasts, Don Astolio suddenly made him Mr. Picharro a question that could not help but surprise the person questioned. The question was this: “Tell me something, compadre. If it is not indiscreet: are you happy with your wife, my comadre?“. Answered picharro:”I don’t understand your question, buddy, but I’ll tell you yes: I’m absolutely happy with my wife.“He inquired again astolio: “Does it satisfy you in all orders?“. “That’s how it is, buddyreplied the other. She is not only an excellent housewife: she is also a magnificent cook, a prudent administrator of our resources, a wise counselor and a pleasant conversationalist. And best of all, she’s extraordinarily good in bed.“.”Then asked the compadre astolio suddenly changing his mood, “if he’s so happy with his mistress, why is he doing the rounds on mine?”“. FINISH.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

“. Although if I was born I already understand

What crime have I committed?

Enough cause has had

your justice and rigor,

Well, the felony

of man is to be born.”

Those verses belong to the famous monologue of Sigismund in “The life is dream”of Calderon of the boat. I learned it by heart in the professor’s Spanish Literature class Melendez, in the Glorious Ateneo de Saltilloand once I heard it masterfully recited by Paco Rabal in a function of theater in Santander.

On the contrary, today it would be said that in Mexico the greater crime of the woman is to have been born. The fact of being a woman implies danger of death. Outraged and shocked at the same time by the growing number of deadly crimes committed against the people of women.

Nothing seems to stop the iniquitous violence sexist that claims victims of all social classes, the same in remote towns as in large cities.

Most of the calls femicides go unpunished. In the manner of the mournful character in the classic Calderonian drama, the woman in our country asks: “What crime did I commit against you when I was born?”.

See you tomorrow!…

We recommend you read:

striptease fifi

Post march: what’s to come

It’s not energy, it’s regional integration

Sinaloan workers, the worst paid in the country

By popular mandate, the electoral reform advances

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. Totally ban cigarette ads.”.

It was outrageous

I mean it sincerely

give people

advertising cancer.

#Politics #worse