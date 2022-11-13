Is it possible to apply the qualifier of classic to a red joke? I think if. Alfonso Reyes, extraordinary essayist, distinguished translator, regular poet, said that “classic is what without being current is current”. The story that this day I will relate, oldie but goodie, oldie but goodie, now belongs to the annals of sycalypse.

It happens that a man elegantly dressed came to the most luxurious restaurant of New York. She was with him a beautiful woman whose beauty of face and undulating curves aroused the obvious admiration of all the gentlemen and the secret envy of all the ladies.

Along with the striking couple, to the astonishment of the audience, a penguin that would measure 2 meters in height also entered and was placed next to the table of the handsome leading man and his stupendous companion. The new york waiters they are used to seeing all kinds of oddities, so whoever came to attend to the couple made no remark about the penguin, who also did nothing to disturb the lady. clientele. The waiter asked: “What do you want to drink the gentleman and the lady?”. He replied, “Bring my wife a sweet martini, me a dry one, and the penguin 10 sweet and 10 dry martinis.” The waiter, unperturbed, carried out the order.

The couple drank their glasses slowly, and the penguin gulped down the 20 drinks the waiter served him. “Now,” the customer asked, “bring us a crab soup for my wife, another for me, and 20 for the penguin.” They enjoyed their dish while the penguin noisily slurped the contents of the 20 plates that the waiter placed before him. “As a main course,” said the man, “my wife wants the Thermidor lobster and I the Chateubriand steak. Serve the penguin 20 lobsters and 20 steaks. Also bring a bottle of white and a red wine for us, and 10 red and 10 white for the penguin”. The husband and wife savored their rich food and his fine wines while the penguin anxiously devoured his 20 steaks and his twenty lobsters while he took a good count of the bottles.

“For dessert,” the guy requested, “we want the Melba peaches. One order for my wife, one for me, and 20 for the penguin.” He finished it all, and in the end he finished off 20 cups of coffee and as many glasses of cognac. He then asked the man for the bill. It amounted to 20 thousand dollars, due to the tremendous consumption of the penguin. “Add another 20 thousand tips” -ordered the individual to the waiter. He took out a wad of bills and paid for everything in cash. That done, he prepared to retire with his beautiful companion. The waiter couldn’t help himself. He asked, “Forgive the indiscretion, sir. Why is that penguin coming with you?” “You treated us very well,” replied the customer, “so I’ll tell you the story.

I was a man of modest status. One day I was walking along the beach and the waves threw a strangely shaped lamp at my feet. I rubbed it clean and a genie appeared. He told me that he would grant me three wishes. I asked him, first, to make me the richest man in the world. You have already seen that I have plenty of money. Then I asked him to bring me the most beautiful woman on the planet. He also already saw her “. He paused and concluded: “And as a third wish I asked the genie: ‘I want to have a great insatiable bird’ “. Moral: when you ask for something, ask carefully.

Today there will be marches in defense of the INE. That is to say, today there will be marches in defense of democracy, freedom and the homeland. FINISH.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

STORIES OF THE CREATION OF THE WORLD

Noah did not invent wine.

Discovered it.

Things like fire and wine -that other form of fire- are not invented. The telephone yes, and the phonograph, or wireless telegraphy, but no one can invent wine, just as no one invented the kiss, that other form of wine, that other form of fire.

So Noah discovered wine.

Behind the scenes of the Spirit, the Creator tried it. After tasting it he said inside of him:

-Caramba! This must have occurred to me!

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITES

By AFA.

“. The citizens will march so that the INE does not disappear.”

A phrase defines it

with exemplary conciseness:

we all must go

so that the INE does not go.