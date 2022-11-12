A child fell into the waters of the Santiago River, and although he did not drown, as he was pulled out of the current by his father, he died after excruciating agony because he drank the river water and was killed by the excessive concentration of toxic substances in it. . Our rivers, in effect, the Mexican rivers, are no longer a source of life, but rather a dark threat of death, channels loaded with poison. And just as we have filled the waters with poison, we have also poisoned the land, the air, the shores of the seas, everything.

We have turned our beautiful country into a dump. I sadly propose that on the maps of Mexico the rivers, lakes and lagoons, as well as the marine waters, no longer appear painted in blue, but in black, the same color with which a skull was drawn on old medicine bottles. as a warning sign that warned of the risk of death by poisoning. When will the day come when we know how to care for and respect nature? When will we learn the lesson that by attacking our natural resources we attack ourselves and our children and their children? An anemic, plucked crow, a caricature image of Poe’s, perches on my bookcase and croaks ominously: “Never”…

I must recover my spirits after having given vent to these very sad thoughts. I have to wait a few minutes so that the natural humors return to their usual balance after the scare that the crow hit me… Now yes; Regaining the calm of my soul, I proceed to narrate some humorous comic strips… The doctor tells the patient: “The symptoms you show are very strange, Miss Rosibel. Either you are pregnant or you have the flu.” She replies: “I think it’s more the former, doctor, because none of the men I’ve been with had a cold, but they all had what I told him about”… Pirulina asks Susiflor: “Did you take the education course? sexual you told me? “No -answers Susiflor-. I found out that all the exams were oral”…

The great Mexican artist Pancho Pitoncio became famous because on the stage of a burlesque theater he made love to 50 women, one after another. A European businessman heard about him and hired him to present it in Paris. The novelty of the trip greatly stimulated Pancho, as well as the beauty of European women, so he offered the impresario to try even harder to show him off. He told her: “Instead of doing my act with 50 women, I will do it in Paris with 100.” That made the businessman very happy, because such a feat would ensure the success of the season. Thus, he obtained a hundred beautiful women so that Pancho would show his great virility in them. The day of the performance arrived and, indeed, the theater was packed. Before the demanding and knowledgeable French public, the great Pitoncio proceeded to carry out the exceptional demonstration with his precious show companions.

Without making any effort, he reached number 50, and with the same naturalness he continued with the others. At the end of number 100 she made a graceful bow and left the stage. A thunderous ovation from the public greeted her feat. People stood up and shouted enthusiastically: “Pancho, Pancho!” Everyone wanted to acclaim the portentous artist. And yet he did not make an appearance. The businessman, in a hurry, asked the opening act: “Where is Pancho el Mexicano?” The individual answers: “He is in the dressing rooms”. “What is he doing there? -The businessman gets angry-. The public acclaims him! He must go on stage to thank the applause of the people!”. The stagehand explains: “It’s that he followed him with the girls and boys from the choir”… THE END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

In El Potrero, through the large ditch, the water flows like a long crystal smile. San Francisco called her “sister water” because she was a poet. If he had been a peasant he would have called her “mother.” Mother water feeds the earth, and the earth feeds us all. Mother of our mother is, then, the water; she a nurturing and kind grandmother.

Of all the music in the world this is the one I love the most. If when the water runs I am listening to Mozart’s music, I stop listening to Mozart’s music to listen to the music of the water. It is what I am doing now: his clear voice comes through the window and fills the chambers of the house and my inner rooms. I suspend writing so that my typing does not profane this sacred music, the most beautiful music in the world.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITES

By AFA.

“… The people do not consume nutritious food…”.

will clearly hit

who reading the comment

Say very succinctly:

and hardly any other.

#politics #worse